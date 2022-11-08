Caesars Sportsbook has set up shop in the Equality State, and now sports fans from Cheyenne to Cody and everywhere in between can now bet on sports in Wyoming at Caesars Sportsbook WY. If you're a sports fan living in Wyoming and you haven't checked out Caesars Sportsbook WY yet, now is your chance to do so using the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook WY promo code. For a limited time, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits with the code GAMEFULLC. Better yet, if your first bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With so many sports getting underway this time of year, you have multiple reasons to use the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.

Caesars Sportsbook WY is now offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Wyoming*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Wyoming sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Outright: Perhaps the easiest sports wager you can place, an outright bet is when you select an athlete or team to win an entire sporting event. Outright bets are very popular when wagering on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.

Over/Under: If you love basketball, this betting style is for you. If Caesars Sportsbook WY set the Over/Under for a game between Denver and Boston is set at 200, you wager whether you think the final score will be over or under 200.

Prop bet: This widely-popular betting style involves wagering on outcomes other than the final score of a game, often focusing on a single athlete's performance. Prop bets can be placed on outcomes like how many touchdown passes a quarterback will throw or how many three-point shots a power forward will hit.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

WY only. Must be 21 or older to gamble. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. If you, a family member, or a friend has a problem with gambling, call the Problem Gambling Helpline today at 1-800-522-4700.