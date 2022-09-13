Caesars Sportsbook has officially made a home for itself in the Equality State, and Caesars Sportsbook Wyoming has a promo to bring sports fans closer to their favorite teams. Football is back and baseball is about to enter its postseason, so now is the perfect time for first-time bettors to start playing at Caesars Sportsbook WY with the latest Caesars Sportsbook WY promo code. Right now, Caesars Sportsbook WY is offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars plus 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Better yet, if your first bet doesn't win, Caesars Sportsbook will give it back to you in a free bet. With so many sports getting underway this time of year, you have multiple reasons to use the new Caesars Sportsbook deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now to starting winning big with Caesars Sportsbook WY.

Caesars Sportsbook WY is now offering up to a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That's right, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Wyoming*, you can register, deposit, and make your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC and get a bet up to $1,250 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 11/1/2022).

To take advantage of this offer, all you have to do is click here to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account and you will get a single bet credit if your initial bet doesn't win. You'll have up to 14 days to use your bet on whatever sport you'd like. Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC. Sign up now.

Wyoming sportsbooks offer numerous ways for bettors to wager:

Money line: The pro baseball postseason is rapidly approaching, and the best way to play along is with a money line bet. If Colorado is a -210 favorite, a $210 bet can return $100 if they win. If Arizona is listed as a +210 underdog, a $100 bet could return $210.

Against the spread: Football is back, and so is spread betting. If Denver is listed as the 7.5-point favorite, they can cover the spread if they win by eight or more points. Denver can cover as the 7.5-point underdog by either winning outright or losing by seven points or fewer.

Parlay: Parlay bets involve two or more sides in one wager, so the risk is higher but the payout is larger. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could win $1,100 if all four sides win.

Ready to get started? Click here to get a first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

WY only. Must be 21 or older to gamble. New users with eligible promo code only. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Paid as a single bet credit. Maximum bet credit $1,250. Bet credit must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. If you, a family member, or a friend has a problem with gambling, call the Problem Gambling Helpline today at 1-800-522-4700.