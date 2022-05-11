With over $77 million in sports betting handle coming in since last September, Wyoming online sports betting is growing more popular by the minute. Handle jumped from $10 million in February 2022 to almost $13 million in March, showing how many sports fans in the Equality State are regularly engaging in Wyoming sports betting. By bringing sportsbooks to the tips of your fingers, using Wyoming online sports book promo codes is easier than ever.

Wyoming sports bettors have so many opportunities to play right now with sports teams in neighboring states competing at the highest level. Pro basketball and hockey teams in nearby states are battling it out in the playoffs and baseball teams in close proximity have their seasons in full swing. With other big events like elite golf tournaments and title fights taking place almost every weekend, this is the perfect time to place your bets at Wyoming mobile sports betting sites.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Wyoming from our friends at SportsLine:

Money line: Money-line betting is used frequently to bet on baseball and hockey. This method takes away the handicap of points and changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: This method is best used if you are expecting a game to have a very high or very low score, like in pro basketball. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors will decide which side of that number the combined scores will land on. If the over-under for a basketball game is 250, you can bet on whether the total of the two scores will be more or less than 250.

Proposition bet: Often referred to as a "prop bet", this kind of bet is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a basketball game could be on whether a player will score over 30 points or which team will be ahead at the half. Prop bets are also commonly placed on golf tournaments, and bettors can wager on things like whether a golfer makes the cut after two rounds or ends the event in the top 10.

