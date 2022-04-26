Wyoming online sports betting has picked up speed since being legalized in 2021. With over $10 million in handle from Wyoming online sports books coming in, it's clear that Wyoming sports book promo codes are a hit with sports fans in the Equality State. Sports betting in Wyoming is quick and easy thanks to apps that bring the action right to you, no matter what sport you want to bet on. Spring is primetime for professional sports teams in neighboring states, and Wyoming sports bettors have more opportunities than ever to play. Pro basketball teams are battling it out in the playoffs, while the pro hockey playoffs are right around the corner. With baseball season also in full swing, there is no better time to check out Wyoming sports betting promos.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Wyoming:

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a side is listed as Wyoming -10.5, that team must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. Wyoming +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: A money line bet is one of the most popular ways to play, especially when it comes to pro baseball. It's a simple method where you pick the outright winner of a game. A -200 favorite means you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: Sportsbooks will set a total number of points for a game and then bettors can decide which side of that number the combined score will land on. If the over-under for a basketball game is 219.5, you can bet on whether the total will go over or under 219.5.

Futures: Futures bets are perfect if you want to bet on more than a single game because they are wagers on long-term events, like a full sports season. You can wager on which baseball team will win the championship or which player will win the season-ending MVP award. Even though the pro football season is still a few months away, bettors can make early wagers on which team they think will win the division next season.

