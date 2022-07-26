It's no surprise that Wyoming sports betting is so popular. With so many minor legal teams playing locally and professional teams in neighboring states, there are plenty of opportunities for fans in the Equality State to bet on sports in Wyoming. The sports calendar is full right now with baseball games, golf tournaments and car races, and it's about to be packed with football, basketball and hockey returning soon. Clearly, there is never a shortage of sports to bet on at Wyoming online sports books and there will always be a new Wyoming sports book promo code to sign up for.



If you haven't checked out sports betting in Wyoming, learning the most popular betting terms can seem stressful. Lucky for you, we have put together a helpful guide so you can place your first bet at legal Wyoming sportsbooks like a pro.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

To help you better understand sports betting, below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine:

Prop bet: Prop bets are fun to place no matter what sport you are betting on. This is when you wager on an outcome within a game other than the final score, like whether a baseball player will hit a home run in a big game. A player prop in basketball may be how many points or rebounds a player will have in a game, and in football it may be whether a big-name running back has a rushing touchdown.

Live-betting: Sportsbooks adjust odds for certain outcomes as a game goes on, so you can bet on games in real-time. If a pitcher has a no-hitter going through four innings, you can place a live bet before the fifth inning on whether he will strike out the side.

Parlay: Parlay bets involve multiple wagers at one time, which makes them trickier but well worth it if the bet is a winner. If you include four baseball teams in a parlay bet, all four of your bets must win.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.