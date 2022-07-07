Wyoming sports betting has reached new heights since it launched in September 2021, and sports fans in the Equality State can't get enough of wagering on their favorite teams to win. Wyoming online sportsbooks have brought in over $96 million in handle, so clearly first-time bettors are trying their luck with the newest Wyoming sports book promo code. Summer sports season is in full force, so there's no doubt first-time bettors are taking advantage of the latest Wyoming online sportsbook deposit bonus. With pro baseball games happening every day and golf tournaments, car races and title fights happening every weekend, there is no shortage of ways to bet on sports in Wyoming.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

To help you better understand sports betting, below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine:

Outright: This is a popular kind of bet because it is easy to place and doesn't involve multiple sides or handicapped points. With an outright bet, the bettor picks which athlete will win an entire event. This is a very popular betting method for sports like pro golf where single athletes compete against one another. Outright betting can also be used for title fights or for car races. With all three of these sports in season right now, it's the perfect time to place your first outright bet at a Wyoming online sportsbook.

Live-betting: Wyoming sports fans can also wager on their favorite sports in real-time thanks to live in-game odds updates. With pro baseball season in full swing, online sportsbooks let fans wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. With the neighboring pro baseball team in Colorado playing competitively right now, it's the perfect time to place a live bet during one of their games.

Futures: Looking ahead to the next football season? You can place a futures bet, which is when you wager on a sporting event or season well in the future. The pro football schedule has been released for next season, so it's the perfect time to bet on which team you think will win their division or win an end-of-the-year award.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.