Since last September, millions and millions of sports betting dollars have flowed to sportsbooks across the Cowboy State. Since becoming legal, over a dozen states have legalized sports gambling, and billions have been wagered throughout the country and Wyoming.

In addition, promo codes can unlock many exceptional opportunities like risk-free bets, odds boosts, and deposit matches.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

To help you better understand sports betting, below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine:

Moneyline: To bet on a moneyline, you would place a bet on the team you believe will win the match, game, or event. The favorite and underdog are both priced to reflect their likelihood of winning. This is the most common and straightforward bet you can place. If the team you bet on wins, you cash your ticket. Wagering this way is fun if you are already rooting for your favorite team or rooting against your arch-rival.

Handle: The handle is the final and total sum of money a sportsbook operator receives for a particular match, event, or game. Operators use this number to evaluate how much they are poised to gain or lose in a specific offering. The handle also helps determine the odds or corresponding lines the sports gambling operator will offer to gamblers yet to wager on an event or game.

Hedging: Hedging is a type of wager bettors use to secure a profit or cut a loss on a previous bet. For example, a gambler will place a wager on the opposite side of their already submitted bet to decrease their risk on one game or event. Hedging can be an intelligent move to increase the gambler's probability of turning a profit and is often utilized on the last legs of parlays or future bets.

