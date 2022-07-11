With nearly nine digits' worth of handle coming in since Wyoming sports betting became legal in September 2021, the state has clearly embraced Wyoming mobile sports betting despite being the nation's least populous. It's an exciting time in the sports calendar for residents of the Equality State. A nearby team just won the championship in pro hockey. Now, football season is just around the corner, meaning Wyoming online sportsbooks should start seeing even more action. As the state enters its second football season since legalization, residents will be looking everywhere for the best Wyoming sportsbook promo code and Wyoming sports book deposit bonus to help stretch their dollar.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

To help you better understand sports betting, below are some terms used in sports betting and what they mean from our friends at SportsLine:

Futures: This is a popular bet as football season approaches. Bettors can make preseason plays on win totals, championship winner, MVP and more. For example, if Denver is +2500 to win the pro football championship, a $100 bet would return a whopping $2,500 in profit, so it can pay off in a huge way to hit on futures.

Hedging: This is a process where bettors hold multiple tickets that can either lock in a profit or mitigate potential losses. In the above example, if a bettor has Denver at +2500 to win it all and it makes it to the title game, that person could then bet on the other side as well and guarantee a profit regardless of the game's outcome.

Spread: The most classic bet for sports like football and basketball, this is simply betting on which team wins by an amount determined by the books. Denver listed at -7.5 would mean that it needs to win by at least eight points to cover that spread. Week 1 college and pro football lines are already out at some books, so bettors are already looking for early-season value.

