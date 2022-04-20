Spring is primetime for professional sports, and Wyoming sports betting will take off with so many teams in neighboring states competing. Pro basketball teams in bordering states are already battling it out in the playoffs, while pro hockey teams close by are prepping to make playoff runs of their own. With baseball season now in full swing, there are more opportunities than ever to take advantage of Wyoming sportsbook promos and Wyoming sportsbook deposit codes.

Sports betting in Wyoming has picked up speed since being legalized in 2021. With over $10 million in Wyoming online sports betting handle coming in, it's clear fans are putting their sportsbook promo codes to good use. Online sports betting in Wyoming is quick and easy thanks to navigating Wyoming sports betting apps that bring the action right to you, no matter what sport you want to bet on.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Wyoming:

Against the spread: This method is the most popular way to bet in sports like football and basketball. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a side is listed as Wyoming -10.5, that team must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. Wyoming +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points or fewer to cover.

Money line: Money-line betting is used frequently to bet on baseball and hockey. This method takes away the handicap of points but changes the objective to picking the outright winner based on price. A -200 favorite means that you'd need to bet $200 to return $100 on that side to win. A +200 underdog would return $200 on a $100 bet.

Over-Under: This method is best used if you are expecting a game or match to have a very high or very low score. Sportsbooks will set a total number of points expected for a game and then bettors decide which side of that number the combined score will land on.

Proposition bet: Often referred to as a "prop bet", this is a wager on a given outcome in a game or match other than the final score. For example, a prop bet in a baseball game could be on whether a player hits a home run.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.