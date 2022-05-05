Since being legalized in 2021, online sports betting in Wyoming has taken off. Over $77 million in Wyoming online sports betting handle has come in since last September, which means bettors in the Equality State are taking advantage of Wyoming sports book promo codes to win even more. With Wyoming mobile sports betting apps bringing all the action to your fingertips, Wyoming online sports betting is easier than ever.

Professional sports teams in neighboring states are competing almost every day, giving Wyoming sports bettors even more opportunities to play. Pro basketball and hockey teams in nearby states are battling it out in the playoffs and baseball teams in close proximity have their seasons in full swing. With other big events like elite golf tournaments and title fights taking place almost every weekend, this is the perfect time to place your bets at Wyoming online sportsbooks.

How to bet on sports in Wyoming

Here are several ways you can bet on sports in Wyoming from our friends at SportsLine:

Against the spread: This is the most popular way to bet on sports like basketball and football. Both sides are handicapped, with the favorite listed with a minus sign. If a side is listed as Wyoming -10.5, that side must win by 11 points or more to cover the spread. Wyoming +10.5 means that side is the underdog and it must either win or lose by 10 points fewer to cover.

Live betting: Live betting at Wyoming online sports books allows bettors to wager on their favorite sports events in real-time. With pro baseball season in full swing, you can wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. If you bet a player to hit a home run during his at-bat in the first inning at +1200, a $100 bet would pay $1,200 if he knocks one out of the park.

Futures: Futures bets are perfect if you want to bet on more than a single game because they are gambles on long-term events, like a full sports season. You can wager on which baseball team will win the championship or which player will win the season-ending MVP award. Wyoming sports bettors can look to the next football season and place a futures bet on which team will win the title or a division.

Where to find the best Wyoming sports betting advice

If you're looking for the best values on the board in Wyoming or elsewhere, be sure to check out SportsLine.com, which specializes in Vegas picks, DFS advice and season-long Fantasy sports projections.

An industry leader, SportsLine.com provides advanced computer modeling, expert picks, news and analysis of all the biggest events in sports. It can help you identify in which games you'll have the biggest statistical advantage. Plus, you'll get access to a team of over 40 experts.

SportsLine provides betting advice across the four major professional sports, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, combat sports, horse racing and auto racing. It's a proven resource to sports bettors around the world. You can sign up here to enjoy all of the sports betting and Fantasy sports advice that SportsLine has to offer.