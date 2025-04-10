Spring is in full bloom and it's one of the hottest seasons on the sports calendar. Baseball is back, golf is in major season, and horse racing's triple crown is here. Meanwhile, pro basketball and hockey are in their postseasons, while soccer enters its stretch run in leagues across Europe. It's an exciting time and sports bettors are taking advantage with futures bets, parlays, prop bets and more. USA sportsbooks are legal in nearly 40 states and there are more than 30 that offer betting options either in-person or online.

SportsLine.com, a partner site of CBSSports.com, is your go-to source for betting, season-long and daily fantasy picks and advice. SportsLine provides users with model and AI-driven picks, as well as a team of more than 40 Vegas experts who have a proven track record of crushing books. Additionally, SportsLine members get access to a members-only Discord channel where they can interact with other bettors and Vegas experts. Check out SportsLine here.

A SportsLine promo code can get you started with a great deal. In fact, you can get a huge discount on any SportsLine subscription plan. A SportsLine monthly subscription is normally $9.99, a quarterly subscription is $24.99 and an annual subscription is normally $99.99, but for a limited time, you can get your first cycle of any plan for 50% off using the promo code SCORES.*

All you need to do is join here and use promo code SCORES when signing up for a SportsLine subscription.

Here's more about SportsLine's top experts and models:

(all records are accurate as of 4/10/2025)

Alex Selesnick: Known as "PropStarz" throughout the betting community, Selesnick specializes in football, baseball and basketball prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. He is 123-80 over his last 203 pro basketball prop bets and returned a profit of $2,574 to $100 bettors. Join here to get all of Tom's college basketball picks.

Matt Severance: Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He's currently on winning streaks in a staggering seven sports, including a 110-57-6 run on his hockey picks that have returned $2,208 for $100 bettors. Join here to get all of Mike's basketball picks.

Mike McClure's golf model: Having nailed the winners of 13 golf majors, 20 stock car winners since 2021 and nearly 30 grand prix winners the last three seasons, McClure's models have crushed their weekly projected leaderboards. McClure is a professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings and SportsLine predictive data engineer, specializing in player projections and advanced statistical analysis. Join here to get weekly golf picks from McClure's model.

Ready to get started? Click here to get started at SportsLine and use promo code SCORES to get 50% off your first cycle on any plan.

*Open to new subscribers and returning subscribers who cancelled prior to 9/7/2024. This offer of $5 off a monthly plan, $12.50 off a quarterly plan, or $50 off an annual plan begins on Sept. 27, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Must use the promo code SCORES to redeem the Offer. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on 12/31/2025. Offer is not transferable. Valid credit card is required. SUBSCRIPTIONS WILL AUTOMATICALLY RENEW, AND YOUR CARD WILL BE CHARGED BASED ON THE REGULAR PRICE OF $9.99 (monthly), $24.99 (quarterly), or $99.99 (annual) ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNLESS YOU CANCEL YOUR MEMBERSHIP PRIOR TO YOUR SUBSCRIPTION END DATE. To cancel, call (888) 508-3055 or email support@sportsline.com. Cancellation will be effective at end of then-current subscription period. No refunds. Other restrictions and taxes may apply. Offer may not be combined with any other offers or discounts. Offer may be terminated or modified at any time without notice. For more information, see SportsLine Terms of Use.