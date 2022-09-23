The reward for No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) landing on the MaxPreps Top 25 national football rankings for the first time in school history is a high-profile matchup against another nationally ranked team in No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.). The mid-Atlantic program has no shortage of highly ranked senior and junior recruits, while the powerhouse program in the south just wins games. Since 2016, Dutch Fork is 87-2-1 overall, and will put its undefeated season on the line at home against the 3-0 Panthers.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Dutch Fork High School. The Silver Foxes are looking to make it back to a state championship after last season ended in a loss to Gaffney (Gaffney, S.C.) in the 5A state title game. St. Frances plays an independent schedule against prominent national programs each season and finished 8-1 last year. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps.

How to track St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork

St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork date: Friday, September 16

St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork time: 7:30 p.m. ET

St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about St. Frances Academy

The Panthers are off to a 3-0 start to the season and have played the visitor role in each game thus far. They hit the road again and will be the first opponent on Dutch Fork's newly resurfaced field on Friday. On offense, the Panthers are led by senior running back Durell Robinson, who is a three-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings and committed to Boston College. This season, he has 417 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries.

Junior running back DeJuan Williams is right behind him, and has 34 carries for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Williams has reported offers from five Power Five programs to start his recruitment, and the backfield tandem has made things easy on four-star junior quarterback Michael Van Buren, who has completed 63.5% of his passes for 444 yards with six touchdowns and just two interceptions. Since the start of the season, Van Buren has picked up offers from Miami (Fla.) and Oregon.

What you need to know about Dutch Fork

After starting the season with three close wins, the Silver Foxes have hit their stride in their last two games, with a 64-21 win against Stratford on September 9 and a 49-7 win against North Augusta last weekend. Junior quarterback Jonathan Hunt has managed the offense for Aliam Appler, who went down with an injury against Spartanburg on August 26, but is due back before the end of the season. After a bit of a shaky start to his run as the starting QB, Hunt settled down last week against the Yellowjackets and threw for 122 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

Dutch Fork will get a lift this week with the return of running back Jarvis Green, who has also missed the last two games due to injury. Through his first three games of the season, the James Madison commit had amassed 552 yards and five touchdowns on 58 carries. Without him in the lineup last week against North Augusta, fellow senior running back Maurice Mcquire rang up 191 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

How to get high school football scores, updates for St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of St. Frances Academy vs. Dutch Fork.