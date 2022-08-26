The nation's top-ranked high school football team gets its 2022 season underway on Friday night when the St. John Bosco (Calif.) Braves visit the Allen (Tex.) Eagles. Allen checks in at No. 48 nationally and ninth in the state of Texas, so this top-50 showdown will draw plenty of attention from prep fans around the nation. Top-ranked St. John Bosco also made national headlines this week by becoming the first program to sign a team-wide NIL deal.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Eagle Stadium in Allen, Texas. The Braves are coming off a 10-2 campaign in 2021, while the Eagles were 11-3 last year. You can follow this matchup on the game page at MaxPreps.

How to track St. John Bosco vs. Allen

St. John Bosco vs. Allen date: Friday, Aug. 26

St. John Bosco vs. Allen time: 8 p.m. ET

St. John Bosco vs. Allen game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco comes into this season as the No. 1 team in the MaxPreps Top 25, and for good reason. The Braves' top recruit is five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei. Otherwise, a trio of four-star Louisville commits highlight Bosco's roster in quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and cornerback Aaron Williams. Two other four-star prospects in R.J. Jones and Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos will be patrolling the secondary on defense.

Bosco returns this year with unfinished business to tend to following its shocking loss in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals to a Servite team it defeated at the end of the regular season. Bosco head coach Jason Negro has led the program since 2010, and though his program has become accustomed to playing high-profile games around the country, this will be its first trip to Texas during his tenure.

What you need to know about Allen

Perhaps the most notable thing about Allen last season was that it was coached by former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. He was replaced by Lee Wiginton this spring after he accepted a position as an offensive analyst at the University of South Florida. Three players from last year's roster signed with Power Five programs, led by offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, who stayed in-state with the Texas Longhorns.

Allen's senior group is a bit thinner this year when it comes to top-end talent, but junior quarterback Michael Hawkins finished the summer ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings. He shares a backfield with 2024 running back Kayvion Sibley, who holds offers from Minnesota and Texas Tech, and four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu will be looking to bring down Clarkson all night on Friday.

How to get high school football scores, updates for St. John Bosco vs. Allen

