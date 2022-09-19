Hope springs eternal in college football, and one of the programs looking to return to prominence is the Tennessee Volunteers. After dominant seasons in the 1990s and early 2000s, the SEC squad has tumbled out of the elite tier of college football and hoping for a return to title contention. This year, the Vols, ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll entering Week 4, have one of the nation's best offenses and are off to a strong start, including a road win over a ranked Pittsburgh squad. The Vols have also announced the return of their Nike alternate gray jerseys this year, further ramping up in the excitement. You can buy the Tennessee alternate gray jersey right here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Tennessee first wore the gray alternates, which have been dubbed 'Smokey gray' by the school, in 2013 under adidas and then brought back a different iteration of them from 2015-17 under Nike. Tennessee announced before the season that it will wear the original Nike gray look in 2022 before debuting three new versions in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Get the Tennessee Vols alternate gray jersey right here.

Fanatics

The team hasn't announced which games the jerseys will appear in, but history suggests it will be one of the bigger games on the schedule. The Vols wore them against Georgia (twice), Florida and Nebraska during that 2015-17 stretch. The Vols host SEC games against Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt in 2022.

Fanatics is giving Tennessee Volunteers fans the chance to celebrate the return of the gray alternate jersey in 2022. The Tennessee Volunteers gray jersey has heat-sealed graphics with the No. 1 in orange located on the chest, both shoulders and the back. The classic orange Power T logo is displayed on the V of the neck, and this replica jersey has black on the shoulder with the alternate gray and orange look throughout the rest. You can see the Tennessee Volunteers jerseys right here.

Ready to get the Tennessee Volunteers alternate gray jersey? See the Tennessee Volunteers gray jerseys today before the season! Shop now.