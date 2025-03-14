The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns are set to square off in a quarterfinal matchup in the 2025 SEC Tournament on Friday. The Vols, led by former Texas head coach Rick Barnes, are 25-6 overall and 12-6 in SEC play. Tennessee is the No. 4 seed in the conference and will be playing its first game of the tournament on Friday. Texas is 19-14 overall and 6-12 in SEC play, and had to win two conference tournament games to reach this point. In the first round, Texas beat Vanderbilt 78-72, then followed that up with a 94-89 double overtime win over Texas A&M in the second round. These programs met in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, with Tennessee winning 62-58.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Friday from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Tennessee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is 136 points per SportsLine consensus.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

The model has set its sights on Texas vs. Tennessee and just locked in its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Tennessee vs. Texas game:

Tennessee vs. Texas spread: Tennessee -9.5

Tennessee vs. Texas over/under: 136 points

Tennessee vs. Texas money line: Tennessee -559, Texas +405

Tennessee vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee is 3-1 against Texas under former Longhorn coach Rick Barnes, including a 74-70 regular season win this year, and a 62-58 NCAA Tournament win last year. The Vols have a definitive rest advantage having not played since March 8, while the Longhorns needed double overtime to defeat Texas A&M on Thursday. Tennessee is one of the best defensive teams in college basketball, allowing only 61.9 points per game.

The backcourt duo of Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler lead the way for the Vols, Lanier leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds per game. Zeigler averaged 13.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and a team-high 7.5 assists per game.

Why Texas can cover

Texas is getting hot at the right time, and is coming off a massive upset win over in-state rival No. 14 Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The Longhorns are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games, and covered against Tennessee when they played in January. For the season, Texas is 8-7 against the spread in road or neutral court games.

Dynamic freshman Tre Johnson paces the Longhorns. The 6-foot-6 guard is extremely athletic and presents a matchup problem for most opposing teams. Johnson enters Friday averaging 20.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

How to make Texas vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Texas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Texas vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?