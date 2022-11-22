"Top Gun: Maverick" was the No. 1 movie at the box office in 2022. It grossed more than $1.4 billion as millions saw it on or after its May 27 theatrical release. Now the mega-hit movie, which stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm, will be streaming on Paramount+ starting on Thursday, Dec. 22. It's one of the most anticipated streaming releases in recent history. Sign up for Paramount+ right here to stream "Top Gun: Maverick" on Dec. 22, and you can get 50% off your first year of any plan using code ALLYEAR (expires 12/31/22).

The original "Top Gun" was distributed by Paramount Pictures in 1986. It become a cultural phenomenon, but the story was left there for more than three decades. The 2022 sequel picks up with Maverick now leading the Top Gun graduates. Here's the movie description via Paramount+:

"After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

"Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

