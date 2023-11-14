Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023 and quickly announced itself as a major player in the sportsbook industry. It's the perfect time of year to bet on sports at Fanatics Sportsbook in states like Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.

Pro football is in full swing, pro basketball is heating up, and college basketball just returned. Add in weekly sports like golf and MMA and it's the perfect time for USA sports betting. Get started now.

In fact, some sports bettors prefer late fall to any other time on the calendar. This is the only time of year where all four major sports run simultaneously on some days. And while pro baseball has now wrapped up, any void left by that has been filled by college basketball, which often has more than 100 games on the board in a given day. The vast assortment of sports gives bettors the chance to utilize all different types of bets as well. For example, spread bets are most common in sports such as football and basketball. Baseball, hockey and soccer, meanwhile, are often bet using the money line. Futures bets on outright winners or top-10 finishes are popular plays in auto racing and golf.

Deciding which sportsbook to deposit money with will often come down to finding the best sports betting promos, sports betting bonus codes, and sportsbook promotions. Identifying the best betting promos will give you the best chance to sustain success while building a bankroll. One of our favorite sports betting apps is Fanatics Sportsbook, which you can sign up for here.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promos

Fanatics Inc. is reshaping the sports landscape as it continues to expand beyond being the nation's top licensed sports apparel company. Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holding Inc., launched Fanatics Sportsbook in 2023 and quickly announced itself as a major player in the sportsbook industry. Here are key things to know about Fanatics Sportsbook:

STATES: Kentucky Ohio

REWARDS: Receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every qualifying cash bet, which you can convert into Bonus Bets or use to buy team gear at Fanatics.com.

Receive up to 5% back in FanCash on every qualifying cash bet, which you can convert into Bonus Bets or use to buy team gear at Fanatics.com. BETS & BOOSTS: Fanatics Sportsbook offers generous odds boosts, Same Game Parlays, trending bets and more.



Fanatics Sportsbook offers generous odds boosts, Same Game Parlays, trending bets and more. PROMOTIONS: check out the latest offers from Fanatics Sportsbook below

Advertised Offers How It Works Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets* OR Bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets** 1. Just click either link on the left to go to Fanatics Sportsbook 2. Tap the button to select your offer or scan the QR code from your phone 3. Install the Fanatics Sportsbook app 4. Create an account and your selected promo will be available immediately after registration (no promo code required) FanCash Rewards*** Bet with Fanatics Sportsbook and earn FanCash to use for eligible team merchandise from Fanatics.com or for Bonus Bets. Earn 5% FanCash on Same Game Parlays, 3% on Parlays and 1% on straight bets and odds boosts (no promo code is required).

How do I choose an online sportsbook?

Depending on your state, there could be many options for which sportsbook to use. There are several factors to consider which sportsbook to select:

PROMOTIONS: sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook.

sportsbooks often offer generous promotions and bonuses, especially for new customers. You should review the best sports betting promo codes and offers before choosing your sportsbook. REWARDS: some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com.



some sportsbooks offer cash back or other rewards based on your betting activity. For example, Fanatics Sportsbook offers up to 5% FanCash on every bet, which you can use to for more bets or to buy team gear from Fanatics.com. ODDS: every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks.

every sportsbook sets its own line on each market, so it is important to find the best odds in order to maximize your return when you win. Many bettors use multiple sportsbooks to "shop" for lines and there are sites that allow you to compare odds from multiple sportsbooks. MARKETS: each sportsbook will allow you to bet on different games and events ("markets") in different ways. In addition to common bets like spread, total and moneyline, you'll want an app with same game parlays, props, futures and other fun bet types.

All USA Sports Betting States



Sports betting in the USA was largely prohibited under the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, but in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA, allowing individual states to legalize and regulate sports betting as they saw fit. As you might know, the ruling led to a boon in the availability and popularity of U.S. sports betting. Here's a list of states offering online and/or in-person sports betting:

State Online In-Person North Carolina Coming Soon Y Arizona Y Y Arkansas Y Y Colorado Y Y Connecticut Y Y Illinois Y Y Indiana Y Y Iowa Y Y Kansas Y Y Kentucky Y Y Louisiana Y Y Maryland Y Y Massachusetts Y Y Michigan Y Y Nevada Y Y New Hampshire Y Y New Jersey Y Y New York Y Y Ohio Y Y Oregon Y Y Pennsylvania Y Y Rhode Island Y Y Tennessee Y N Virginia Y Y Washington D.C. Y Y West Virginia Y Y Wyoming Y N

Additionally, in-person sports betting is available in Delaware, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wisconsin.

Top states with legal USA sports betting

New York sports betting



New York became the most populous state to legalize online sports betting when it made the move on Jan. 8, 2022, a few years after in-person sports betting launched on July 16, 2019. It has been a game-changer for the industry, bringing millions of potential customers into the field in a state saturated with deep sports ties and iconic franchises. The state regularly sees more than $1 billion in sports betting handle per month, with a vast majority of that coming from mobile operators.

Long known for being the most active horse betting state in the nation, Kentucky made a big move on March 31, 2023 to legalize online sports betting. The action got underway in September, with retail locations opening on Sep. 7, followed by online sports betting three weeks later. While some pundits predicted Kentucky would hold out longer on legalization because of the state's rich tradition of betting at the track, the lost online sports betting revenue to neighboring states such as Tennessee and Ohio ultimately was a big reason for the Commonwealth State to make the move.

Ohio sports betting is more than halfway through its inaugural year, as online sports betting went live on Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio sports betting law passed both chambers of the Ohio Legislature in December 2021 before Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law. The state reported $1.1 billion in combined retail and online sports betting handle in its first month before dropping by 42.6% in February, but it still ranked fourth in the nation behind New York, New Jersey and Nevada for February handle. Most of the money is being placed at online sportsbooks, with $348.37 million of June's $362.1 million coming via online wagering.

Massachusetts sports betting

A bill to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts was approved in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session and signed into law on August 10, 2022. Sports betting in the Bay State didn't immediately launch, however, with retail betting locations opening on January 31 and Massachusetts online sports betting going live on March 10. One big distinction between Massachusetts sports betting and wagering in other states is the list of restrictions on collegiate sports betting. Prop betting on in-state college sports is prohibited, while betting on in-state collegiate teams isn't allowed unless that team is participating in a tournament involving four or more teams.

Arizona sports betting

After years of opposition from tribes across the state, Arizona legalized sports betting in April 2021 through the Amended Tribal-State Gaming Compacts. Now, the Grand Canyon State offers legal sports betting at 10 tribal-run casinos and 10 sports venues. The state also offers 10 limited-event wagering licenses to racetracks. Despite prohibiting wagering on college sports or teams, Arizona has exceeded expectations and has become one of the biggest sports gambling hubs in the West.

Illinois sports betting

The Prairie State is one of the pioneers of legal sports betting, legalizing wagering on sports in 2019 and launching in-person and online sports betting in spring of 2020. However, Illinois has also placed restrictions on collegiate sports betting that make betting different from other states. If you want to bet on college sports in Illinois, you must place your bet in-person since online collegiate sports betting is prohibited. Plus, those college sports bets can only be on a game's final outcome and can't involve player prop bets.

Indiana sports betting

One of the early states to jump on the sports betting bandwagon, Indiana legalized and launched sports betting in 2019. The 19th state in the Union is home to 13 online sportsbooks and in-person locations such as casinos and racetracks where fans can place their bets. Not everything is on the table when it comes to Indiana sports betting, however. College sports may be a draw in the Hoosier State, but prop betting on college athletes is prohibited.

Michigan sports betting

Michigan became the 20th state to legalize commercial sports betting on March 11, 2020, but was only the fifth state to legalize betting at online sportsbooks on January 22, 2021. The Great Lake State offers a variety of locations to wager, from tribal casinos to commercial sites to 15 mobile sites. Michigan also largely doesn't have restrictions on which sports you can bet on, setting it apart from neighboring states that limit betting options.

In-person sports betting was approved for three tribal casinos in North Carolina in 2019, but online sports betting didn't get the green light until June 2023. State legislators proposed a bill to legalize online sportsbooks in 2022, but it failed by one vote due to an amendment that would have banned collegiate sports betting. Now, North Carolina has 12 legal sports betting apps, adding to the competitive nature of the market.

States where USA sports betting could be coming soon

The Golden State has held a firm stance against legalizing sports betting, and there is opposition from state tribes who run the few casinos in the state. There were two sports betting propositions on the November 2022 ballot and the advertising for and against those propositions was expensive. Californians ultimately voted against legalizing in-person and online sports betting, and no new efforts to try again came out of California's 2023 legislative session.

There is no denying that Florida has the most complicated history when it comes to sports betting. Florida online sports betting launched on November 1 2021, but paused on December 4 of that year when a judge ruled that an agreement between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe was illegal. A D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously overturned that decision on June 30, 2023, potentially leading to Florida sports betting becoming a reality.

Texas is one of the holdouts when it comes to approving sports betting. Several bills were proposed and supported by residents in 2023, but Texas legislators squashed any chance of those bills becoming law. The Lone Star State is flush with popular sports teams with large fanbases, however legal sports betting wouldn't be able to effectively launch until 2025 at the earliest.

Click here for a full list of state-by-state sportsbook updates.

How to bet on sports responsibly

There are plenty of advantages of betting at a legal, regulated sportsbook over an unregulated book. First, each site must meet restrictions set forth by the government. Players have a recourse if any bets go awry and must present identification and prove they're eligible to bet.

Legal sites also share information with government entities and each other, meaning any foul play will likely be brought to the surface quickly. A wide variety of bet types will be available, including spreads, moneylines, over-unders, props, parlays, teasers, and futures.

Sports betting bonuses that you know will be fulfilled are also available at legal books. Taking advantage of these promotions can boost your potential winnings and give you a larger bankroll at the beginning.

Betting on sports can be exhilarating and profitable, it's important to follow several guidelines:

1. Make a budget: Only bet what you can afford and stick to your budget. Never bet outside your means.

2. Set limits: Decide how much time and money you can spend betting on sports and stick to them. If betting becomes overwhelming or interferes with life, take a break.

3. Don't chase losses: Stick to your limits and budgets. Losing will happen, but don't increase your bets in response.

4. Bet for fun: Only a small percentage of bettors are professionals. Make sure you have fun betting and don't expect to win every time.

5. Get help if you need it: Problem gambling helplines exist in every legal state, and sports betting sites can cap any individual's time or money spent. Don't be afraid to reach out for help if needed.

Top sports betting terms

If you're going to bet on sports, you need to know the most popular sports betting terms. That way, you'll be knowledgeable about what bets you make. Here's a quick list of the top sports betting terms, with more available here.

Against the Spread: Popular in sports like football and basketball, a point spread means the teams are handicapped with one side giving and one side getting points. For example, if a spread is listed as New York -3.5, that side would need to win by at least four points for the bet to cash. New York +3.5 means that a loss of three points or less, or any win, would cash.

Money Line: More common in sports such as baseball and hockey, the money line is a way to pick whether a team will win or lose at different prices. Los Angeles -200 means that a $200 wager would return $100. Los Angeles +200 returns $200 on a $100 bet.

Over/Under: Basketball season is underway, and this is one of the most fun ways to wager on this popular sport. Sportsbooks will set a projected total of both team's final scores, and you would wager whether you think the total will fall Over or Under that total. For example, if a sportsbook sets the over/under for a game between Milwaukee and Miami at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Prop Bet: Some states allow prop betting, which involves wagers on outcomes other than the final score of a game. Prop bets can focus on more specific outcomes, like how one team or even an individual player performs. Popular prop bets this basketball season include how many three point shots a player will make or how many steals one team averages in a game.

Futures Bet: You aren't limited to wagering on games happening right now. Futures bets let you wager on sports outcomes that will take place months from now. Basketball season is just getting started, but you can place a futures bet now on which team you think will win their conference months from now.

Parlay: Parlays are becoming increasingly popular because they offer sports bettors a chance to win big with a minimal investment. Parlays involve the selection of two or more propositions on a single wager, and all of the teams must win for the bet to become a winner.

Teaser: Teasers are a popular variation of standard point-spread betting, as they allow the bettor to increase the point value for their selected team. For instance, if New York is a 6.5-point favorite over Los Angeles, a normal bet would need New York to win by seven or more points to be a winner. With a six-point teaser, if New York won by just one point, the bet would still be a winner.

See more sports betting terms here, and get a full sports betting glossary here.

Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook here!

*Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Must place a cash wager of at least $50 to qualify for $250 in bonus bets. Qualifying wager must be placed before 11am ET on 10/31/23 to be eligible. Ten (10) $25 bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of qualifying wager. See full Terms in app. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).

**Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Must place a cash wager of at least $10 to qualify for $150 in bonus bets. Qualifying wager must be placed before 11am ET on 10/31/23 to be eligible. Ten (10) $15 bonus bets will be credited within 72 hours of qualifying wager. See full Terms in app. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).

***Must be 21+. Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH or TN with an active Fanatics Sportsbook account. Terms, including FanCash terms available at http://sportsbook.fanatics.com , apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (KY/OH/TN) or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), (800) 327-5050 or http://www.gamblinghelplinema.org (MA).