The United States Men's National Team is on the precipice of advancing to the Round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after not qualifying for the tournament in 2018. The U.S. needs a win against Iran, but win or lose, you can score the 2022 USMNT World Cup kit that the team wears on the pitch in Qatar. With USA's return to the World Cup, they brought a new, streamlined home jersey with flares of America's traditional colors and the U.S. Soccer crest prominently emblazoned on the chest. The team's new blue uniform made its World Cup 2022 debut in a thrilling match against England and set the stage for USA's opportunity to make a historic run.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The appeal to the USMNT kit lies within its simplicity. Scalloped red and blue stripes flank the shoulders, and a blue highlight below the collar draws the eye to the iconic U.S. Soccer crest on the chest. As the team continues to establish its identity with a new generation of players, its foundational elements are on full display.

The away jersey showcases the flare of the team with Nike's unique ice-dye design. Splashes of bold colors ripple throughout the uniform, and encapsulate the bold nature of the team as it competes among the world's best. The contrast in both uniforms also represent the composition and potential of the USMNT.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

