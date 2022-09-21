Fans of the United States Men's National Team now know what the Americans will wear when they take the pitch at the 2022 World Cup. The USMNT will square off against England, Iran and Wales in Group B at the World Cup 2022, which gets underway from Qatar on Sunday, November 20. Team USA's first game will be on Nov. 21 against Gareth Bale and Wales. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

In a press release announcing the new kits, Nike said they were "Designed to inspire unity, symbolize diversity and celebrate Nike and U.S. Soccer's commitment to expanding the game for the next generation on and off the pitch, the uniforms will be worn by both National Teams as part of the Federation's belief in One Nation. One Team. Through a bold and vibrant reimagined design, the new USA uniforms serve as a symbol of pride for team and country, representing diversity and togetherness – values that unite the country."

U.S. soccer said in its release that the white "uniform design cues include bold stripes, an enlarged center crest akin to basketball jerseys, double Swooshes on the sleeves reminiscent of those used on American football jerseys, the unique shoulder and sleeve cut-and-sew construction and pattern of a hockey jersey, and timeless block lettering."

The away kit took "inspiration from design techniques found throughout the American fashion and streetwear industry," Nike said. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

