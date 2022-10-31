The United States Men's National Team is set to appear in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after missing out on the 2018 edition of the tournament. Fans across the nation are eager to see how the Americans fare in Qatar 2022. The USMNT features a young, talented squad that includes players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tyler Adams and Brendan Aaronson. The Americans have advanced past the group stage in their last two appearances at the World Cup, and they'll look to do so again this time around. The World Cup 2022 officially gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. You can buy USA's 2022 World Cup jerseys here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks. See the new USMNT 2022 World Cup kit here.

Fanatics

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The Americans will have a new look when they take the field on Nov. 21 against Wales. The USMNT home kit features the primary colors of the American flag. The jersey is primarily white with red and blue accents. The USMNT crest is predominantly featured front and center.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release.

The away jersey features a modern look that is sure to draw attention to the players on the pitch. "Nike's design team employed a unique ice-dying technique to create a vibrant, youthful print that brings the kit to life."

Before the United States takes the pitch at the 2022 World Cup, be sure to check out the new USMNT jerseys and more Team USA gear.

Ready to get the hottest World Cup gear today? See the newly-launched USMNT jerseys today and support the Americans this year. Shop now.