The 2022 World Cup is just around the corner and 32 nations will compete for international glory. The United States Men's National Team will be part of the highly-anticipated 2022 World Cup bracket, which officially gets underway from Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20. Fans are eager to see how the Americans fare after the USMNT failed to qualify for the last World Cup. The Americans, who have made the Round of 16 in their last two appearances at the World Cup, will square off against England, Iran and Wales in Group B. With the Qatar 2022 start date slowly inching closer, the USMNT have unveiled what they'll be wearing when play gets underway in November.

The home uniform features a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while also bringing attention to the United State's diversity. The away kit is more modern, featuring a tie-dye blue shirt to go with royal blue shorts and socks.

The U.S. Women's National Team will also wear both kits for the remainder of the year and into 2023.

The jerseys represent a fresh start for the USMNT, who are looking to advance past the Round of 16 for the first time since 2002. The Americans are loaded with young playmakers, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinnie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. The youthful vibrancy of the USMNT was a major factor in Nike's design of the new away kit.

Meanwhile, the home kit features a simple design with the USA crest proudly displayed front and center. The white jersey features red and blue design features which pay homage to the colors represented in the American flag.

"The home uniform is anchored in a timeless red, white, and blue color scheme, while drawing inspiration from the United States' diversity and storied legacy across a variety of sports, leagues, and associations," U.S. Soccer and Nike added in their joint release.

