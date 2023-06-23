Arguably the best prospect since LeBron James, French big man Victor Wembanyama went No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft as expected to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. At 7-foot-5, Wembanyama is tied for the seventh-tallest player in NBA history and with the ball handling skills and shooting ability of a guard, he's something the association has never seen before. And you can get his San Antonio Spurs jersey now here.

The Spurs were tied for the second-worst record in the NBA this season at 22-60 but had the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor at the 2023 NBA Draft lottery. The Spurs only had a 14% chance of drawing the No. 1 pick but now head coach Gregg Popovich has another generational big man to build his roster around in Wembanyama after winning five titles after selecting Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has been playing professional basketball since he was 15 in Europe and he's coming off a season where he averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in the LNB Pro A league in France. He was voted the league's MVP and has also guided the French national team to silver medals in the U-19 FIBA World Cup and the U-16 European Championship.

