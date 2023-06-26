The 2023 NBA Draft was held last Thursday night and the San Antonio Spurs selected 7-foot-5 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick. The 19-year-old has already been playing professionally in Europe since he was 15 and he's coming off an MVP season in the LNB Pro A, and now you can get his San Antonio Spurs jersey now here.

The Spurs were tied for the second-worst record in the NBA this season at 22-60 but had the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor at the 2023 NBA Draft lottery. The Spurs only had a 14% chance of drawing the No. 1 pick but now head coach Gregg Popovich has another generational big man to build his roster around in Wembanyama after winning five titles after selecting Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama is going to be tied for the seventh-tallest player in NBA history but there aren't many viable comparisons for this generational talent. He handles the ball and shoots as well as many guards and his length makes him an absolutely dominant rim protector. The last time the Spurs owned the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Tim Duncan first in 1997 and he went on to win five championships and two MVPs.

