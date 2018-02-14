2018 Champions League odds, Real Madrid vs. PSG: Picks from model that's up 1,800 percent

Soccer fans get a Wednesday afternoon treat when Paris Saint-Germain travels to face Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie at 2:45 p.m. ET. This game is a pick'em, meaning neither team is favored. Real Madrid is +135 on the money line, meaning you'd have to wager $100 to win $135.

The Over-Under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 3.5, unchanged from the open.

Before you bet Real Madrid vs. PSG, you need to see what renowned European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



Sumpter's Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



Now, he has set his sights on the Champions League fixture between Real Madrid and PSG and his picks are in.



We can tell you Sumpter is leaning toward the total going Under, but what about the money line and against the spread?



Sumpter knows this game will go a long way in determining who advances to the next round of the Champions League.



PSG cruised into the knockout stage after finishing on top of Group B, while the defending Champions League winners, Real Madrid, finished behind Tottenham Hotspur in Group H.



PSG enters this highly touted contest having won six consecutive matches in all competitions. And it has played extremely well in the Champions League this season.



PSG's attack, led by Neymar and Edinson Cavani, averaged more than four goals per game in the group stage, scoring an incredible 25 goals in six matches while conceding just four.



Meanwhile, Real Madrid is in the midst of a disappointing domestic season. Zinedine Zidane's squad currently sits in fourth place in the La Liga standings, 16 points behind league leaders Barcelona.



But just because Real Madrid is having a down year doesn't mean PSG will secure a positive result at the Bernabeu.



Real Madrid is riding a 17-game unbeaten streak at home in the Champions League, which includes 14 wins and three draws.



And Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the Champions League, managed to score in every group stage match, netting nine goals in six matches.



Sumpter has identified where the value lies on the money line and against the spread.



So which side should you back in the Real Madrid-PSG match on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Real Madrid-PSG you need to be all over, all from an expert whose model has made an incredible 1800 percent return on the bookmakers' closing odds, and find out.