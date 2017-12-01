2018 World Cup draw: We now know who is in the group of death in Russia

The 2018 World Cup draw took place in Russia on Friday, and while there are many good groups, there is one that stands out a little above the rest. It's Group F, where Mexico was grouped with reigning champs Germany, a Sweden team that knocked out Italy in qualifying and a formidable South Korea team

Top to bottom, it is the strongest group of all. It's still a group Mexico should get out of, but a slip up against Sweden or South Korea means El Tri will likely be a big trouble.