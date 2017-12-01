2018 World Cup draw: We now know who is in the group of death in Russia
There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F
The 2018 World Cup draw took place in Russia on Friday, and while there are many good groups, there is one that stands out a little above the rest. It's Group F, where Mexico was grouped with reigning champs Germany, a Sweden team that knocked out Italy in qualifying and a formidable South Korea team
Top to bottom, it is the strongest group of all. It's still a group Mexico should get out of, but a slip up against Sweden or South Korea means El Tri will likely be a big trouble.
