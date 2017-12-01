2018 World Cup draw: We now know who is in the group of death in Russia

There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F

The 2018 World Cup draw took place in Russia on Friday, and while there are many good groups, there is one that stands out a little above the rest. It's Group F, where Mexico was grouped with reigning champs Germany, a Sweden team that knocked out Italy in qualifying and a formidable South Korea team

Top to bottom, it is the strongest group of all. It's still a group Mexico should get out of, but a slip up against Sweden or South Korea means El Tri will likely be a big trouble.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories