2018 World Cup odds: Predictions, picks, and teams to fade from proven model

We're nearing the start of one of the world's biggest sporting events, the 2018 World Cup, which kicks off in June from Russia. Before you make your picks on World Cup futures, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.



Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the two-and-a-half seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1800 percent.



We can tell you he's eyeing England, who is getting 16/1 odds.



"England is just one of two teams at the World Cup to not have a single player in its squad who plays their club soccer outside the country," he said. "And England, who is playing in its sixth consecutive World Cup, features one of the deadliest number nine's in the game today. Harry Kane, who has scored 24 Premier League goals this season, was the most prolific goal-scorer in 2017. This could be the year The Three Lions progress past the last 16 for the first time since 2006."



One surprise: Sumpter wants no part of Argentina, even though they're the fifth-biggest favorite to win the 2018 World Cup at 8/1 and have arguably the best payer in the world, Lionel Messi.



"Sorry, Messi, it hasn't happened before and I think it will be difficult this time, too," Sumpter told SportsLine. "Argentina had to win its final match in its South American qualifying section just to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. With so many questions regarding who's in and who's out of the starting 11, I can't see this team challenging for the title in Russia."



Sumpter is also eyeing two teams with odds longer than 30/1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



Germany 9/2

Brazil 5/1

France 6/1

Spain 7/1

Argentina 8/1

Belgium 11/1

England 16/1

Portugal 25/1

Uruguay 28/1

Colombia 33/1

Russia 33/1

Croatia 40/1

Poland 50/1

Mexico 80/1

Switzerland 80/1

Denmark 80/1

Sweden 100/1

Senegal 125/1

Serbia 150/1

Egypt 150/1

Iceland 150/1

Japan 200/1

Nigeria 200/1

Peru 200/1

Costa Rica 250/1

Morocco 300/1

Iran 300/1

Australia 300/1

South Korea 400/1

Tunisia 500/1

Panama 1000/1

Saudi Arabia 1000/1