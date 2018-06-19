World Cup Power Rankings: Mexico rises after big upset over Germany; Brazil remains No. 1
Here's how things are looking after the first set of group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
The World Cup group stage has seen every team play once, while Russia and Egypt are the only teams to have played twice. After 17 games, there has been some movement in the CBS Sports World Cup Power Rankings. Now, as a disclaimer, we are factoring in the two wins Russia has secured. Also, I'm not one to jump to massive conclusions, so just because a big team doesn't win the opener, it doesn't mean they have to tumble. Brazil didn't win, but that doesn't mean France should be ahead of them because they beat Australia. I'll give these teams another chance.
So, without delaying it any more, here are the power rankings after the first set of group stage matches.
|RK
|TEAM
|
|CHG
|ANALYSIS
|1.
|Brazil
|--
|Sure, Brazil drew Switzerland. But that Swiss goal was bogus with that clear push-off on Miranda. This team will be fine and will show it on Friday. They created chances.
|2.
| Spain
|+1
|I like what I saw from Spain and think it will win Group B. You can't help what Cristiano Ronaldo did at the death in that draw with Portugal. But a non-penalty and a David De Gea gaffe cost them all three points. De Gea will get back to normal.
|3.
|France
|+1
|Not many contenders won, but France did. The team was not sharp against Australia but should improve in the second match. It's time to let Giroud start or for Didier Deschamps to do something with this predictable attack.
|4.
|Germany
|-2
|A common theme with the big boys -- creating chances but not just finishing them. The Germans stumbled against Mexico but will take care of Sweden next. The champs will be fine.
|5.
|Belgium
|+1
|Dominated Panama but took 45 minutes to get into the flow of the game. Confidence builder but some concerns in the middle. Should lock up knockout stage spot with Tunisia next.
|6.
|Uruguay
|-1
| Beat Egypt but didn't impress. Luis Suarez didn't play smart and the young midfield struggled. Maybe more experience in the middle is needed.
|7.
|England
|+2
|Good vibes for England thanks to Harry Kane's heroics. I like this team, I really do. But three at the back? Could be Gareth Southgate's downfall.
|8.
|Mexico
|+6
| Amazing win and performance against Germany. It gave the Mexicans three points and loads of confidence, but it also puts them on the brink of the next round. Impressive.
|9.
|Portugal
|-2
|Didn't like what I saw besides Ronaldo's ridiculous hat-trick performance. That central defensive pairing has nearly a combined 70 years of age and that might cost the Portuguese in the end.
|10.
|Argentina
|-2
| Too reliant on Lionel Messi in the draw to Iceland. Cristian Pavon must start, and Marcos Rojo must not play. Lots of changes needed for this team to start clicking.
|11.
|Russia
|+4
| Six points from six and flying high. And you thought Egypt would beat the host nation? Never count out the Russians.
|12.
|Croatia
|-2
|Yes, I know Croatia won. But it came on an own goal and a penalty kick. The Croatians should have punished Nigeria.
|13.
|Colombia
|-2
| Horror start in the loss to Japan. James Rodriguez must start the Poland game. Without him, the Cafeteros don't stand a chance.
|14.
|Switzerland
|-2
| Great result against Brazil, but it felt like more physical play and luck than anything. Nothing about this team in attack makes me believer.
|15.
| Denmark
|+1
|Fortunate to get three points after a wasteful performance out of Peru. Christian Eriksen must take more chances from range though. He can hit them.
|16.
|Peru
|-3
|Deserved more but didn't take any of its chances. Time to start Paolo Guerrero now. It can't be put off any longer.
|17.
|Serbia
|+1
|The Serbians have talent and are one of the least talked about teams in the tournament. Love what they can do in the middle, but somebody tell Aleksandar Mitrovic he doesn't have to walk the ball into the goal. Shoot, my man.
|18.
|Poland
|-1
|Poor passing in final third doomed Poland against Senegal. Facing a must-win against Colombia now. Do or die time.
|19.
|Costa Rica
|--
|Another team that was wasteful but impressed defensively at times. Keylor Navas was busy with Los Ticos going on the counter, but at times Serbia struggled to break them down. Costa Rica needs to at least draw Brazil.
|20.
|Sweden
|+2
| Four games without a goal in the run of play, but that defense has been so good and gave South Korea trouble. Tough, physical and tall, the Swedes will have their hands full with Germany next.
|21.
|Iceland
|+4
|A draw vs. Argentina that felt like a win. These boys can play. Heart, love for each other, love for their nation. They play for the flag, and that is what it is all about.
|22.
|Japan
|+1
|Nice upset over Colombia. Didn't create a whole lot but took its chances. Going to have to do more against Senegal.
|23.
|South Korea
|-3
|Did next to nothing against Sweden. Thought this team had more quality. A shame. Likely done now with games against Mexico and Germany looming.
|24.
|Nigeria
|-3
|Cool uniforms, but that's about it. An ugly display against Croatia.
|25.
|Senegal
|+3
|I called the upset of Poland, and now the Lions of Teranga need to take care of Japan. This team is going to the knockout stage.
|26.
|Morocco
|-2
|No quality in attack in the first game. The Moroccans have a shot against Portugal, but they have to be more patient and have more movement up top.
|27.
|Australia
|--
| Probably should fall but not as bad as some others. The Socceroos can still get through. Own goal cost them against France, just unlucky.
|28.
|Egypt
|-2
| Thanks for coming, Egypt. The Pharaohs are likely headed home after two disappointing group stage games. One goal in two games, and not much else besides Mohamed Salah.
|29.
|Iran
|+3
|Jump three spots by default. The Iranians won on an own goal in the 95th minute. Don't think they get anything from Spain or Portugal.
|30.
|Tunisia
|--
| Another team that will probably be headed home after the group stage. Hung tough against England but couldn't hold on long enough.
|31.
|Panama
|-
|Enjoy the last two games, Panama. Thanks for visiting Russia.
|32.
|Saudi Arabia
|-3
| These poor guys. Just nothing positive happening on the field. Their families will be glad to have them home though.
