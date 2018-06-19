World Cup Power Rankings: Mexico rises after big upset over Germany; Brazil remains No. 1

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

The World Cup group stage has seen every team play once, while Russia and Egypt are the only teams to have played twice. After 17 games, there has been some movement in the CBS Sports World Cup Power Rankings. Now, as a disclaimer, we are factoring in the two wins Russia has secured. Also, I'm not one to jump to massive conclusions, so just because a big team doesn't win the opener, it doesn't mean they have to tumble. Brazil didn't win, but that doesn't mean France should be ahead of them because they beat Australia. I'll give these teams another chance.

So, without delaying it any more, here are the power rankings after the first set of group stage matches.