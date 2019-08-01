2019-20 English Premier League odds: Predictions, picks, teams to target from advanced soccer model

Manchester City won its final 14 games last season to finish on top of the English Premier League table for the second consecutive season. Liverpool, which lost just one Premier League game all season, finished one point behind City. The Reds' final point total of 97 would have won the Premier League in 25 of the 27 seasons since the competition started. Despite missing out on the Premier League trophy, Jurgen Klopp's lifted silverware after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League Final in Madrid. Liverpool, which has yet to win a Premier League title since the competition began in 1992-93, is going off at 9-4 Premier League odds to hoist the trophy for the first time in its history. However, Manchester City is the Vegas favorite heading into the 2019-20 season, fetching 5-8 Premier League odds. The 2019-20 Premier League season gets underway on Friday, Aug. 9, when Liverpool hosts Norwich City at Anfield. Before you make your English Premier League picks and soccer predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing odds to win the English Premier League, our proprietary European soccer model has revealed who it's backing and fading this season. These picks are only available over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: The model is fading Tottenham (14-1), even though the club has finished inside the top four in each of the past four seasons.

Tottenham is coming off an impressive campaign in which it appeared in its first ever Champions League Final. Despite losing 2-0 to English rival Liverpool, Tottenham will enter the upcoming season with hopes of winning its first-ever Premier League title. In order for the Spurs to be in contention, they'll need striker Harry Kane to have a monumental season. Kane scored 17 goals in 28 EPL appearances last season despite missing time with an ankle injury.

And Spurs have been busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, Kion Etete from Notts County and Jack Clarke from Leeds. However, Tottenham's back line lost a major contributor when Kieran Trippier signed with Atletico Madrid. Despite their summer signings, the model doesn't believe Tottenham has the depth to compete with the EPL's top teams.

"Tottenham needs to improve on offense and defense," Gjelstad and Norheim told SportsLine. "It's a long shot."

The model also has a strong take on Manchester United and is eyeing a massive long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning English Premier League run. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.

What futures tickets is the model recommending? Which long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Check out the English Premier League odds below and visit SportsLine to see all of SportsLine's futures bets and analysis for the Premier League, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Manchester City 5-8

Liverpool 9-4

Tottenham 14-1

Manchester United 20-1

Chelsea 20-1

Arsenal 30-1

Wolverhampton 150-1

Everton 150-1

Leicester City 250-1

Newcastle 250-1

West Ham 500-1

Southampton 1000-1

Watford 1000-1

Crystal Palace 1000-1

Bournemouth 1000-1

Brighton and Hove Albion 1000-1

Aston Villa 1000-1

Burnley 1000-1

Norwich City 2000-1

Sheffield United 2000-1