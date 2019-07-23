2019-20 English Premier League odds: Predictions, picks, teams to target from proven soccer model

Last season, the English Premier League provided spectators with one of the most compelling races in recent history. Manchester City edged Liverpool by just one point to finish on top of the table for the second consecutive season. Now Pep Guardiola's side will look to win its third straight title, becoming the first team to do so since Manchester won three in a row earlier this decade. The latest 2019-20 English Premier League odds list Manchester City as the heavy favorite to lift the trophy for the third year in a row. The Cityzens are going off at 5-8 odds, with Liverpool (9-4), Tottenham (14-1), Chelsea (20-1) and Manchester United (20-1) rounding out the top five. The 2019-20 English Premier League season gets underway on Friday, August 9, when Liverpool hosts Norwich City at Anfield. Before you make your 2019-20 English Premier League futures plays, you need to see what our proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies, helping its followers cash in. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Now, with sportsbooks releasing odds to win the English Premier League, our proprietary European soccer model has revealed who it's backing and fading this season. These picks are only available over at SportsLine.

We'll give one away: The model is fading Chelsea (20-1), who finished last season in third place.

Chelsea, who finished last season with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the Europa League Final, has undergone massive changes during the offseason. Former midfielder Frank Lampard is now the manager, while the club's most explosive playmaker, Eden Hazard, is now playing for Real Madrid. Hazard scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists for the Blues last season. To help with the loss of Hazard, Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this summer in a record deal for an American player.

However, Chelsea received a transfer ban for two signing periods, which means the Blues will not be able to bring in any more reinforcements to the squad. And with the Champions League on the horizon this season, the model predicts Chelsea will struggle with its depth to compete for a Premier League title.

"The loss of Hazard and the transfer ban makes it difficult to predict whether their stats will look anything like last year's," Gjelstad and Norheim told SportsLine. "The Blues' season might very well rest on the young American Christian Pulisic being a hit or not. Either way, the value in their odds is not worth backing."

The model also has a strong take on Manchester United and is eyeing a massive long shot with all the components needed to pull off a stunning English Premier League run. Anyone who backs this long shot could hit it big.

What futures tickets is the model recommending? Which long shot can go all the way? And which favorites should you avoid like the plague? Check out the English Premier League odds below and visit SportsLine to see all of SportsLine's futures bets and analysis for the English Premier League, all from our proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Manchester City 5-8

Liverpool 9-4

Tottenham 14-1

Manchester United 20-1

Chelsea 20-1

Arsenal 30-1

Wolverhampton 150-1

Everton 150-1

Leicester City 250-1

Newcastle 250-1

West Ham 500-1

Southampton 1000-1

Watford 1000-1

Crystal Palace 1000-1

Bournemouth 1000-1

Brighton and Hove Albion 1000-1

Aston Villa 1000-1

Burnley 1000-1

Norwich City 2000-1

Sheffield United 2000-1