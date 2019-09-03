2019-20 UEFA Champions League odds: Predictions, picks, teams to target from proven soccer model

Last season, the UEFA Champions League provided spectators with one of the most thrilling tournaments in recent history. We saw Liverpool come back from a 3-0 deficit against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the second-leg semifinal matchup at Anfield, while Tottenham scored a stoppage-time winner against Ajax that saw Spurs advance to their first ever Champions League Final. Liverpool then cruised to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final, marking the Reds' sixth Champions League title in the club's history. However, despite not advancing past the Champions League quarterfinal in the past three seasons, Manchester City is the favorite to lift the trophy for the first time in its history. The latest 2019-20 Champions League odds list the Cityzens as 16-5 favorites, with Barcelona (47-10), Liverpool (11-2), Real Madrid (8-1) and Paris Saint-Germain (19-2) rounding out the top five. The 2019-20 Champions League group stage gets underway on Tuesday, September 17, when Liverpool travels to Italy to face Napoli and Chelsea hosts Valencia at Stamford Bridge. Before you make your picks on Champions League futures, you need to see what our proprietary European soccer model has to say.

Created by two Norwegians -- professional poker player and sports bettor Jonas Gjelstad, and economics and engineering expert Marius Norheim -- the model analyzes worldwide betting data and exploits market inefficiencies. Over the last three years, their algorithm is up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

The model is backing Juventus at 11-1.

"Juventus is by far the best value pick in this year's Champions League. They have won 8 league titles in a row and added Maurizio Sarri as their manager before this season. Juventus' squad is one of the world's best XI with world class performers in every position, most notably Matthijs de Ligt, Miralem Pjanic and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their overall squad is so strong that one can almost seamlessly rotate the starters like Diego Costa with subs like Federico Bernardeschi without any drop off in quality. This will enable them to play their strongest team in the Champions League this year without a drop off in league performance."

Manchester City 16-5

Barcelona 47-10

Liverpool 11-2

Real Madrid 8-1

PSG 19-2

Bayern Munich 10-1

Juventus 11-1

Atletico Madrid 23-1

Tottenham 24-1

Chelsea 29-1

Borussia Dortmund 32-1

Napoli 40-1

Ajax 50-1

Inter Milan 55-1

RB Leipzig 55-1

Valencia 55-1

Atalanta 95-1

Benfica 95-1

Club Brugge 100-1

Crvena Zvedzda 100-1

Dinamo Zagreb 100-1

Galatasaray 100-1

Genk 100-1

Leverkusen 100-1

Lille 100-1

Lokomotiv Moscow 100-1

Lyon 100-1

Olympiakos 100-1

Red Bull Zelzburg 100-1

Shakhtar Donetsk 100-1

Slavia Prague 100-1

Zenit St Petersburg 100-1