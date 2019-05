2019 Africa Cup of Nations schedule, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Egypt, Ghana, Senegal among favorites

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations begins in June with superstar Mohamed Salah and his Egypt side hosting the competition. The 2019 edition features 24 teams competing for the right to be crowned champions of the continent. Cameroon is the reigning champion, having defeated Egypt in the previous tournament in 2017. Egypt is the favorite as host and aiming for a record eighth title, with Salah looking to win his first with his home country.

Here's how to stream the tournament and the complete schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as beIN Sports will carry the games throughout the tournament.

Schedule

Friday, June 21 Time Venue TV Egypt vs. Zimbabwe 4 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Saturday, June 22 Time Venue TV Congo DR vs. Uganda 10:30 a.m. ET Cairo beIN Nigeria vs. Burundi 1 p.m. ET Alexandria beIN Guinea vs. Madagascar 4 p.m. ET Alexandria beIN

Sunday, June 23 Time Venue TV Morocco vs. Namibia 10:30 a.m. ET Cairo beIN Senegal vs. Tanzania 1 p.m. ET Cairo beIN Algeria vs. Kenya 4 p.m. ET Cairo beIN





Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Ivory Coast vs. South Africa 10:30 a.m. ET Cairo beIN Tunisia vs. Angola 1 p.m. ET Suez beIN Mali vs. Mauritania 4 p.m. ET Suez beIN





Tuesday, June 25 Time Venue TV Cameroon vs. Guinea Bissau 1 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN Ghana vs. Benin 4 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN





Wednesday, June 26 Time Venue TV Nigeria vs. Guinea 10:30 a.m. ET Alexandria beIN Uganda vs. Zimbabwe 1 p.m ET Cairo beIN Egypt vs. Congo DR 4 p.m. ET Cairo beIN







Thursday, June 27 Time Venue TV Madagascar vs. Burundi 10:30 a.m. ET Alexandria beIN Senegal vs. Algeria 1 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Kenya vs. Tanzania 4 p.m. ET Cairo beIN







Friday, June 28 Time Venue TV Tunisia vs. Mali 10:30 a.m. ET Suez beIN Morocco vs. Ivory Coast 1 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

South Africa vs. Nambia 4 p.m. ET Cairo beIN



Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Mauritania vs. Angola 10:30 a.m. ET Suez beIN Cameroon vs. Ghana 1 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN

Benin vs. Guinea-Bissau 4 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN

Sunday, June 30 Time Venue TV Burundi vs. Guinea 12 p.m. ET Cairo beIN Madagascar vs. Nigeria 12 p.m. ET Alexandria beIN

Uganda vs. Egypt 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Zimbabwe vs. Congo DR 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN



Monday, July 1 Time Venue TV Namibia vs. Ivory Coast 12 p.m. ET Cairo beIN South Africa vs. Morocco 12 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Kenya vs. Senegal 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Tanzania vs. Algeria 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Benin vs. Cameroon 12 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana 12 p.m. ET Suez beIN

Angola vs. Mali 3 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN

Mauritania vs. Tunisia 3 p.m. ET Suez beIN

Friday, July 5 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Group D winner vs. Third in Group B/E/F 12 p.m. ET Cairo beIN Round of 16: Group A runner-up vs. Group C runner-up 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Group B runner-up vs. Group F runner-up 1 p.m. ET Alexandria beIN Round of 16: Group A winner vs. Third in Group C/D/E 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Sunday, July 7 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Group B winner vs. Third in Group A/C/D 12 p.m. ET Alexandria beIN Round of 16: Group C winner vs. Third in Group A/B/F 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Monday, July 8 Time Venue TV Round of 16: Group E winner vs. Group D runner-up 1 p.m. ET Suez beIN Round of 16: Group F winner vs. Group E runner-up 3 p.m. ET Ismalia beIN

Wednesday, July 10 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 1 p.m. ET Cairo beIN Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN



Thursday, July 11 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 1 p.m. ET Suez beIN Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN

Sunday, July 14 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 12 p.m. ET Cairo beIN Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN



Wednesday, July 17 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Cairo beIN