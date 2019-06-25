2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Argentina, Brazil on collision course
The Copa America is underway in Brazil and it ends with the July 7 final in Rio de Janeiro
The Copa America is underway in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars get together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- is the favorite as the host of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Colombia also look like contenders to take home the crown. It's a talented, loaded field of teams with a dark-horse participants like Peru, which made the 2018 World Cup, looking to make some noise. Here's how you can watch the competition and the complete schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Knockout stage schedule
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Brazil vs. Paraguay
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Venezuela vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Chile
7 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Uruguay vs. Peru
3 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Brazil/Paraguay vs. Venezuela/Argentina
8:30 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Colombia/Chile vs. Uruguay/Peru
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
4 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Group stage scores
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0
São Paulo
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Venezuela 0, Peru 0
Porto Alegre
Colombia 2, Argentina 0
Salvador
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Rio de Janeiro
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0
Belo Horizonte
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Chile 4, Japan 0
São Paulo
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0
Salvador
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
Colombia 1, Qatar 0
São Paulo
Argentina 1, Paraguay 1
Belo Horizonte
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Uruguay 2, Japan 2
Porte Alegre
|Friday, June 21
|Venue
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
Salvador
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Brazil 5, Peru 0
São Paulo
Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1
Belo Horizonte
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Colombia 1, Paraguay 0
Salvador
Argentina 2, Qatar 0
Porto Alegre
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Uruguay 1, Chile 0
Rio de Janeiro
Ecuador 1, Japan 1
Belo Horizonte
