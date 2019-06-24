2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Argentina off to quarterfinals

The Copa America is underway in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars get together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- is the favorite as the host of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Colombia also look like contenders to take home the crown. It's a talented, loaded field of teams with a dark-horse participants like Peru, which made the 2018 World Cup, looking to make some noise. Here's how you can watch the competition and the complete schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.

Schedule

Friday, June 14 Venue Brazil 3, Bolivia 0 São Paulo

Saturday, June 15 Venue Venezuela 0, Peru 0 Porto Alegre Colombia 2, Argentina 0 Salvador

Sunday, June 16 Venue Paraguay 2, Qatar 2 Rio de Janeiro Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0 Belo Horizonte





Monday, June 17 Venue Chile 4, Japan 0 São Paulo





Tuesday, June 18 Venue Peru 3, Bolivia 1 Rio de Janeiro Brazil 0, Venezuela 0 Salvador





Wednesday, June 19 Venue Colombia 1, Qatar 0 São Paulo Argentina 1, Paraguay 1 Belo Horizonte





Thursday, June 20 Venue Uruguay 2, Japan 2 Porte Alegre





Friday, June 21 Venue Chile 2, Ecuador 1 Salvador





Saturday, June 22 Venue Brazil 5, Peru 0 São Paulo Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1 Belo Horizonte





Sunday, June 23 Venue Colombia 1, Paraguay 0 Salvador Argentina 2, Qatar 0 Porto Alegre

Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Chile vs. Uruguay 7 p.m. ET Rio de Janeiro Telemundo Ecuador vs. Japan 7 p.m. ET Belo Horizonte NBC Universo

Thursday, June 27 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Brazil vs. Third place in Group B/C 8:30 p.m. ET Porto Alegre Telemundo

Friday, June 28 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Venezuela vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Rio de Janeiro Telemundo Quarterfinal: Colombia vs. Group C runner-up 7 p.m. ET São Paulo Telemundo

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Peru 3 p.m. ET Salvador Telemundo

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ET Belo Horizonte Telemundo

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ET Porto Alegre Telemundo

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET São Paulo Telemundo