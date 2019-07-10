2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil comes away with ninth title

The Copa America came to an end on July 7 in Rio de Janeiro

The Copa America wrapped up in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars got together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- managed to pull away as host and champion of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi took home third place. Uruguay and Colombia slipped up early in the knockout stage. Peru, a dark-horse participant and fresh off an appearance in the 2018 World Cup, managed to make a Cinderella run and finish second. Below you'll find the results of each game.

How to stream, watch on TV

Knockout stage schedule

Thursday, June 27Venue

Quarterfinal: Brazil 0, Paraguay 0 (Brazil advances on PKs, 4-3)

Porto Alegre

Friday, June 28Venue

Quarterfinal: Argentina 2, Venezuela 0

Rio de Janeiro

Quarterfinal: Colombia 0, Chile 0 (Chile advances on PKs, 5-4)

São Paulo 

Saturday, June 29Venue

Quarterfinal: Peru 0, Uruguay 0 (Peru wins on PKs, 5-4)

Salvador

Tuesday, July 2Venue

Semifinal: Brazil 2, Argentina 0

Belo Horizonte

Wednesday, July 3Venue

Semifinal: Peru 3, Chile 0

Porto Alegre

Saturday, July 6Venue

Third-place game: Argentina 2, Chile 1

São Paulo 

Sunday, July 7Venue

Final: Brazil 3, Peru 1

Rio de Janeiro

Group stage scores     

Friday, June 14Venue

Brazil 3, Bolivia 0

São Paulo 

Saturday, June 15Venue

Venezuela 0, Peru 0

Porto Alegre

Colombia 2, Argentina 0

Salvador

Sunday, June 16Venue

Paraguay 2, Qatar 2

Rio de Janeiro

Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0

Belo Horizonte


Monday, June 17Venue

Chile 4, Japan 0

São Paulo


Tuesday, June 18Venue

Peru 3, Bolivia 1

Rio de Janeiro

Brazil 0, Venezuela 0

Salvador


Wednesday, June 19Venue

Colombia 1, Qatar 0

São Paulo

Argentina 1, Paraguay 1

Belo Horizonte


Thursday, June 20Venue

Uruguay 2, Japan 2

Porte Alegre


Friday, June 21Venue

Chile 2, Ecuador 1

Salvador


Saturday, June 22Venue

Brazil 5, Peru 0

São Paulo 

Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1

Belo Horizonte


Sunday, June 23Venue

Colombia 1, Paraguay 0

Salvador

Argentina 2, Qatar 0

Porto Alegre

Monday, June 24Venue

Uruguay 1, Chile 0

Rio de Janeiro

Ecuador 1, Japan 1

Belo Horizonte

