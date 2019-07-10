2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil comes away with ninth title

The Copa America wrapped up in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars got together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- managed to pull away as host and champion of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi took home third place. Uruguay and Colombia slipped up early in the knockout stage. Peru, a dark-horse participant and fresh off an appearance in the 2018 World Cup, managed to make a Cinderella run and finish second. Below you'll find the results of each game.

Knockout stage schedule

Thursday, June 27 Venue Quarterfinal: Brazil 0, Paraguay 0 (Brazil advances on PKs, 4-3) Porto Alegre

Friday, June 28 Venue Quarterfinal: Argentina 2, Venezuela 0 Rio de Janeiro Quarterfinal: Colombia 0, Chile 0 (Chile advances on PKs, 5-4) São Paulo

Saturday, June 29 Venue Quarterfinal: Peru 0, Uruguay 0 (Peru wins on PKs, 5-4) Salvador

Tuesday, July 2 Venue Semifinal: Brazil 2, Argentina 0 Belo Horizonte

Wednesday, July 3 Venue Semifinal: Peru 3, Chile 0 Porto Alegre

Saturday, July 6 Venue Third-place game: Argentina 2, Chile 1 São Paulo

Sunday, July 7 Venue Final: Brazil 3, Peru 1 Rio de Janeiro

Group stage scores

Friday, June 14 Venue Brazil 3, Bolivia 0 São Paulo

Saturday, June 15 Venue Venezuela 0, Peru 0 Porto Alegre Colombia 2, Argentina 0 Salvador

Sunday, June 16 Venue Paraguay 2, Qatar 2 Rio de Janeiro Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0 Belo Horizonte





Monday, June 17 Venue Chile 4, Japan 0 São Paulo





Tuesday, June 18 Venue Peru 3, Bolivia 1 Rio de Janeiro Brazil 0, Venezuela 0 Salvador





Wednesday, June 19 Venue Colombia 1, Qatar 0 São Paulo Argentina 1, Paraguay 1 Belo Horizonte





Thursday, June 20 Venue Uruguay 2, Japan 2 Porte Alegre





Friday, June 21 Venue Chile 2, Ecuador 1 Salvador





Saturday, June 22 Venue Brazil 5, Peru 0 São Paulo Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1 Belo Horizonte





Sunday, June 23 Venue Colombia 1, Paraguay 0 Salvador Argentina 2, Qatar 0 Porto Alegre