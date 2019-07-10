2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil comes away with ninth title
The Copa America came to an end on July 7 in Rio de Janeiro
The Copa America wrapped up in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars got together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Brazil -- even without Neymar, who was cut from the roster due to an ankle injury -- managed to pull away as host and champion of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi took home third place. Uruguay and Colombia slipped up early in the knockout stage. Peru, a dark-horse participant and fresh off an appearance in the 2018 World Cup, managed to make a Cinderella run and finish second. Below you'll find the results of each game.
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo and Universo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Knockout stage schedule
|Thursday, June 27
|Venue
Quarterfinal: Brazil 0, Paraguay 0 (Brazil advances on PKs, 4-3)
Porto Alegre
|Friday, June 28
|Venue
Quarterfinal: Argentina 2, Venezuela 0
Rio de Janeiro
Quarterfinal: Colombia 0, Chile 0 (Chile advances on PKs, 5-4)
São Paulo
|Saturday, June 29
|Venue
Quarterfinal: Peru 0, Uruguay 0 (Peru wins on PKs, 5-4)
Salvador
|Tuesday, July 2
|Venue
Semifinal: Brazil 2, Argentina 0
Belo Horizonte
|Wednesday, July 3
|Venue
Semifinal: Peru 3, Chile 0
Porto Alegre
|Saturday, July 6
|Venue
Third-place game: Argentina 2, Chile 1
São Paulo
|Sunday, July 7
|Venue
Final: Brazil 3, Peru 1
Rio de Janeiro
Group stage scores
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Brazil 3, Bolivia 0
São Paulo
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Venezuela 0, Peru 0
Porto Alegre
Colombia 2, Argentina 0
Salvador
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Paraguay 2, Qatar 2
Rio de Janeiro
Uruguay 4, Ecuador 0
Belo Horizonte
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Chile 4, Japan 0
São Paulo
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Peru 3, Bolivia 1
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil 0, Venezuela 0
Salvador
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
Colombia 1, Qatar 0
São Paulo
Argentina 1, Paraguay 1
Belo Horizonte
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Uruguay 2, Japan 2
Porte Alegre
|Friday, June 21
|Venue
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
Salvador
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Brazil 5, Peru 0
São Paulo
Venezuela 3, Bolivia 1
Belo Horizonte
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Colombia 1, Paraguay 0
Salvador
Argentina 2, Qatar 0
Porto Alegre
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Uruguay 1, Chile 0
Rio de Janeiro
Ecuador 1, Japan 1
Belo Horizonte
