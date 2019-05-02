2019 Copa America schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Brazil opens against Bolivia
The cup kicks off on June 14 and ends with the July 7 final
The Copa America is set to take place in Brazil this summer as some of the world's biggest stars get together for the right to be crowned champions of South America. Neymar and Brazil are the favorites as the host of the competition, while Argentina and Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Colombia also look like contenders to take home the crown. It's a talented, loaded field of teams with a dark-horse participants like Peru, which made the 2018 World Cup, looking to make some nouse. Here's how you can watch the competition and the complete schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Telemundo will carry the tournament in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the tournament in English and Portuguese. For a complete look at how to watch the Copa America in Spanish and the latest group standings and schedule, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Schedule
|Friday, June 14
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Brazil vs. Bolivia
8:30 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 15
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Venezuela vs. Peru
3 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
Argentina vs. Colombia
6 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Sunday, June 16
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Paraguay vs. Qatar
3 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Uruguay vs. Ecuador
6 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Monday, June 17
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Japan vs. Chile
7 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Tuesday, June 18
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Bolivia vs. Peru
5:30 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Brazil vs. Venezuela
8:30 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Wednesday, June 19
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Colombia vs. Qatar
5:30 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
Argentina vs. Paraguay
8:30 p.m ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Thursday, June 20
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Ecuador vs. Chile
7 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Friday, June 21
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Uruguay vs. Japan
7 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Brazil vs. Peru
3 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
Bolivia vs. Venezuela
3 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
NBC Universo
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Colombia vs. Paraguay
3 p.m. ET
Salvador
NBC Universo
Qatar vs. Argentina
3 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Chile vs. Uruguay
7 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Ecuador vs. Japan
7 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
NBC Universo
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Third place in Group B/C
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up
3 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up
7 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Third place in Group A/B
3 p.m. ET
Salvador
Telemundo
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m. ET
Belo Horizonte
Telemundo
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
8:30 p.m. ET
Porto Alegre
Telemundo
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. ET
São Paulo
Telemundo
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
4 p.m. ET
Rio de Janeiro
Telemundo
-
Complete Gold Cup schedule by date
The tournament begins on June 15 and ends on July 7
-
Arsenal vs. Valencia preview
The first leg is set for Emirates Stadium in London
-
Chelsea vs. Eintracht preview
The two teams meet in Germany for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League
-
Rayados win CONCACAF Champions League
The latest chapter in an intense rivalry between Rayados and Tigres will be one to remembe...
-
Messi flops after Milner body check
We learned on Wednesday that there's no love lost between these two players
-
Messi nets a brace in win, scores 600th
Messi scored his 111th and 112th goals in his Champions League career