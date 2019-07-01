2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USA vs. Jamaica in Copa Oro semfinal

The tournament got underway on June 15 and ends on July 7

The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal. 

This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United. 

Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.  

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 29Venue

Quarterfinal: Haiti 3, Canada 2

Houston

Quarterfinal: Mexico 1, Costa Rica 1 (Mexico advances in PKS, 5-4) Houston
Sunday, June 30Venue

Quarterfinal: Jamaica 1, Panama 0

Philadelphia

Quarterfinal: United States 1, Curaçao 0

Philadelphia

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: Haiti vs. Mexico

10:30 p.m. ET

Glendale

FS1

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: United States vs. Jamaica

9:30 p.m. ET

Nashville

FS1

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: United States/Jamaica vs. Haiti/Mexico

9:15 p.m. ET

Chicago

FS1

Group stage schedule  

Saturday, June 15Venue

Canada 4, Martinique 0

Pasadena

Mexico 7, Cuba 0 Pasadena
Sunday, June 16Venue

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

San Jose, Costa Rica

Monday, June 17Venue

El Salvador 1, Curaçao 0

Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

Kingston, Jamaica


Tuesday, June 18Venue

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Saint Paul

United States 4, Guyana 0 Saint Paul


Wednesday, June 19Venue

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Denver

Mexico 3, Canada 1

Denver


Thursday, June 20Venue

Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0

Frisco

Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1

Frisco


Friday, June 21Venue

El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0

Houston

Curaçao 1, Honduras 0 Houston


Saturday, June 22Venue

Panama 4, Guyana 2

Cleveland

United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Cleveland
Sunday, June 23Venue

Canada 7, Cuba 0

Charlotte

Mexico 3, Martinique 2

Charlotte

Monday, June 24Venue

Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0

Harrison

Haiti 2, Costa Rica 1

Harrison

Tuesday, June 25Venue

Jamaica 1, Curaçao 1

Los Angeles

Honduras 4, El Salvador 0

Los Angeles

Wednesday, June 26Venue

Trinidad and Tobago 1, Guyana 1

Kansas City

United States 1, Panama 0

Kansas City

