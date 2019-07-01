2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USA vs. Jamaica in Copa Oro semfinal

The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal.

This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United.

Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 29 Venue Quarterfinal: Haiti 3, Canada 2 Houston Quarterfinal: Mexico 1, Costa Rica 1 (Mexico advances in PKS, 5-4) Houston

Sunday, June 30 Venue Quarterfinal: Jamaica 1, Panama 0 Philadelphia Quarterfinal: United States 1, Curaçao 0 Philadelphia

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: Haiti vs. Mexico 10:30 p.m. ET Glendale FS1

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: United States vs. Jamaica 9:30 p.m. ET Nashville FS1

Sunday, July 7 Time Venue TV Final: United States/Jamaica vs. Haiti/Mexico 9:15 p.m. ET Chicago FS1

Group stage schedule

Saturday, June 15 Venue Canada 4, Martinique 0 Pasadena Mexico 7, Cuba 0 Pasadena

Sunday, June 16 Venue Haiti 2, Bermuda 1 San Jose, Costa Rica Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0 San Jose, Costa Rica

Monday, June 17 Venue El Salvador 1, Curaçao 0 Kingston, Jamaica Jamaica 3, Honduras 2 Kingston, Jamaica





Tuesday, June 18 Venue Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Saint Paul United States 4, Guyana 0 Saint Paul





Wednesday, June 19 Venue Martinique 3, Cuba 0 Denver Mexico 3, Canada 1 Denver





Thursday, June 20 Venue Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0 Frisco Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1 Frisco





Friday, June 21 Venue El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0 Houston Curaçao 1, Honduras 0 Houston





Saturday, June 22 Venue Panama 4, Guyana 2 Cleveland United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Cleveland

Sunday, June 23 Venue Canada 7, Cuba 0 Charlotte Mexico 3, Martinique 2 Charlotte

Monday, June 24 Venue Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0 Harrison Haiti 2, Costa Rica 1 Harrison

Tuesday, June 25 Venue Jamaica 1, Curaçao 1 Los Angeles Honduras 4, El Salvador 0 Los Angeles