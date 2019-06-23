2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USMNT crushes Trinidad and Tobago

The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal.

This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United.

Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.

Schedule

Saturday, June 15 Venue Canada 4, Martinique 0 Pasadena Mexico 7, Cuba 0 Pasadena

Sunday, June 16 Venue Haiti 2, Bermuda 1 San Jose, Costa Rica Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0 San Jose, Costa Rica

Monday, June 17 Venue El Salvador 1, Curacao 0 Kingston, Jamaica Jamaica 3, Honduras 2 Kingston, Jamaica





Tuesday, June 18 Venue Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Saint Paul United States 4, Guyana 0 Saint Paul





Wednesday, June 19 Venue Martinique 3, Cuba 0 Denver Mexico 3, Canada 1 Denver





Thursday, June 20 Venue Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0 Frisco Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1 Frisco





Friday, June 21 Time Venue TV El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0 7 p.m. ET Houston FS1 Curacao 1, Honduras 0 9:30 p.m. ET Houston FS1





Saturday, June 22 Time Venue TV Panama 4, Guyana 2 5:30 p.m. ET Cleveland FS2 United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0 8 p.m. ET Cleveland FS1

Sunday, June 23 Time Venue TV Canada vs. Cuba 6 p.m. ET Charlotte FS2 Martinique vs. Mexico 8:30 p.m. ET Charlotte FS1

Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Bermuda vs. Nicaragua 6:30 p.m. ET Harrison FS1 Haiti vs. Costa Rica 9 p.m. ET Harrison FS1

Tuesday, June 25 Time Venue TV Jamaica vs. Curacao 8 p.m. ET Los Angeles FS1 Honduras vs. El Salvador 10:30 p.m. ET Los Angeles FS1

Wednesday, June 26 Time Venue TV Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana 6:30 p.m. ET Kansas City FS1 United States vs. Panama 9 p.m. ET Kansas City FS1

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up 7 p.m. ET Houston FS1 Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up 10 p.m. ET Houston FS1

Sunday, June 30 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up 5:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia FS1 Quarterfinal: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up 8:30 p.m. ET Philadelphia FS1

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET Glendale FS1

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 9:30 p.m. ET Nashville FS1