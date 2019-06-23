2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USMNT crushes Trinidad and Tobago

The tournament got underway on June 15 and ends on July 7

The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal. 

This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United. 

Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.  

Schedule  

Saturday, June 15Venue

Canada 4, Martinique 0

Pasadena

Mexico 7, Cuba 0 Pasadena
Sunday, June 16Venue

Haiti 2, Bermuda 1

San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica 4, Nicaragua 0

San Jose, Costa Rica

Monday, June 17Venue

El Salvador 1, Curacao 0

Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica 3, Honduras 2

Kingston, Jamaica

Tuesday, June 18Venue

Panama 2, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Saint Paul

United States 4, Guyana 0 Saint Paul

Wednesday, June 19Venue

Martinique 3, Cuba 0

Denver

Mexico 3, Canada 1

Denver

Thursday, June 20Venue

Haiti 2, Nicaragua 0

Frisco

Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1

Frisco

Friday, June 21TimeVenueTV

El Salvador 0, Jamaica 0

7 p.m. ET

Houston

FS1

Curacao 1, Honduras 0 9:30 p.m. ET Houston FS1

Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Panama 4, Guyana 2

5:30 p.m. ET

Cleveland

FS2

United States 6, Trinidad and Tobago 0 8 p.m. ET Cleveland FS1
Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Canada vs. Cuba

6 p.m. ET

Charlotte

FS2

Martinique vs. Mexico

8:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte

FS1

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Bermuda vs. Nicaragua

6:30 p.m. ET

Harrison

FS1

Haiti vs. Costa Rica

9 p.m. ET

Harrison

FS1

Tuesday, June 25TimeVenueTV

Jamaica vs. Curacao

8 p.m. ET

Los Angeles

FS1

Honduras vs. El Salvador

10:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles

FS1

Wednesday, June 26TimeVenueTV

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana

6:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City

FS1

United States vs. Panama

9 p.m. ET

Kansas City

FS1

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up  

7 p.m. ET

Houston

FS1

Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up10 p.m. ETHoustonFS1
Sunday, June 30TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up

5:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia

FS1

Quarterfinal: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

8:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia

FS1

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

10:30 p.m. ET

Glendale

FS1

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

9:30 p.m. ET

Nashville

FS1

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

9:15 p.m. ET

Chicago

FS1

