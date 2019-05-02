2019 Gold Cup schedule, scores, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: USMNT, Mexico enter as heavy favorites
The tournament begins on June 15 and ends on July 7
The United States men's national team looks to win its second straight Gold Cup as it shares a bit of the tournament hosting duties this summer. The 2019 installment of the CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature select group stage matches played in Costa Rica and Jamaica before shifting the focus to American venues as 16 teams fight to be the kings of region. The U.S. beat Jamaica in the 2017 final on a late Jordan Morris goal.
This summer's tournament once again sees the U.S. and Mexico enter as the favorites with boast national teams boasting new coaches who joined from Major League Soccer. Gregg Berhalter is now the coach of the U.S., while Mexico hired Tata Martino, fresh off winning MLS Cup with Atlanta United.
Here's how to watch the tournament and the schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Fox Sports will carry the games in English and Univision will carry it in Spanish. For a complete look at how to watch the Gold Cup in Spanish, visit our sister site CNET en Español.
Schedule
|Saturday, June 15
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Canada vs. Martinique
7:30 p.m. ET
Pasadena
FS2
|Mexico vs. Cuba
|10 p.m. ET
|Pasadena
|FS2
|Sunday, June 16
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Haiti vs. Bermuda
6 p.m. ET
Costa Rica
FS2
Costa Rica vs. Nicaragua
8:30 p.m. ET
Costa Rica
FS1
|Monday, June 17
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Curacao vs. El Salvador
7 p.m. ET
Jamaica
FS1
Jamaica vs. Honduras
9:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica
FS1
|Tuesday, June 18
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Panama vs. Trinidad & Tobago
7:30 p.m. ET
Saint Paul
FS1
|United States vs. Guyana
|10 p.m. ET
|Saint Paul
|FS1
|Wednesday, June 19
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Cuba vs. Martinique
8 p.m. ET
Denver
FS1
Mexico vs. Canada
10:30 p.m. ET
Denver
FS1
|Thursday, June 20
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Nicaragua vs. Haiti
7 p.m. ET
Frisco
FS1
Costa Rica vs. Bermuda
9:30 p.m ET
Frisco
FS1
|Friday, June 21
|Time
|Venue
|TV
El Salvador vs. Jamaica
7 p.m. ET
Houston
FS1
|Honduras vs. Curacao
|9:30 p.m. ET
|Houston
|FS1
|Saturday, June 22
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Guyana vs. Panama
5:30 p.m. ET
Cleveland
FS2
|United States vs. Trinidad & Tobago
|8 p.m. ET
|Cleveland
|FS1
|Sunday, June 23
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Canada vs. Cuba
6 p.m. ET
Charlotte
FS2
Martinique vs. Mexico
8:30 p.m. ET
Charlotte
FS1
|Monday, June 24
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Bermuda vs. Nicaragua
6:30 p.m. ET
Harrison
FS1
Haiti vs. Costa Rica
9 p.m. ET
Harrison
FS1
|Tuesday, June 25
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Jamaica vs. Curacao
8 p.m. ET
Los Angeles
FS1
Honduras vs. El Salvador
10:30 p.m. ET
Los Angeles
FS1
|Wednesday, June 26
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Trinidad & Tobago vs. Guyana
6:30 p.m. ET
Kansas City
FS1
United States vs. Panama
9 p.m. ET
Kansas City
FS1
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group B winner vs. Group A runner-up
7 p.m. ET
Houston
FS1
|Quarterfinal: Group A winner vs. Group B runner-up
|10 p.m. ET
|Houston
|FS1
|Sunday, June 30
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Group C winner vs. Group D runner-up
5:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia
FS1
Quarterfinal: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up
8:30 p.m. ET
Philadelphia
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
10:30 p.m. ET
Glendale
FS1
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD
9:30 p.m. ET
Nashville
FS1
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
9:15 p.m. ET
Chicago
FS1
-
Arsenal vs. Valencia preview
The first leg is set for Emirates Stadium in London
-
Chelsea vs. Eintracht preview
The two teams meet in Germany for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League
-
Rayados win CONCACAF Champions League
The latest chapter in an intense rivalry between Rayados and Tigres will be one to remembe...
-
Messi flops after Milner body check
We learned on Wednesday that there's no love lost between these two players
-
Messi nets a brace in win, scores 600th
Messi scored his 111th and 112th goals in his Champions League career
-
UCL: Barca, Messi blank Liverpool 3-0
Led by Lionel Messi, Barca ran away from the Reds in the second half