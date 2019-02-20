2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, expert picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, Manchester City vs. Schalke

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Wednesday when Atletico Madrid hosts Juventus and Sergio Aguero and Manchester City travels to Germany to face Schalke. Both games are set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Juventus at +180 odds to win (risk $100 to win $180), while Atletico Madrid is also going off at +180. The draw is +195, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2. Meanwhile, Manchester City is a massive money line favorite at -375 (risk $375 to win $100), while the over-under is 3. Before you make any Champions League round of 16 picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model is off to a blistering start in the Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls last week, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model is well aware that Juventus features one of the most potent attacks in all of Europe. Juventus' attack is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 19 goals and eight assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season. However, it's been Paulo Dybala who has been unstoppable for Juventus in this competition, scoring six goals in his past seven Champions League games.

Plus, Juventus has won four of its past five away games in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

But just because Juventus has been unbeatable away from home in the Champions League doesn't mean it will earn a victory against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Atletico is unbeaten in its past 12 home games in the Champions League knockout stages. And it has never lost to an Italian side in the Champions League under manager Diego Simeone. Atletico Madrid also features an explosive offense that is led by Antoine Griezmann, who's been directly involved in six of Atletico's nine Champions League goals this season.

