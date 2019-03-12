2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, expert picks for Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid, Manchester City vs. Schalke

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Tuesday when Manchester City hosts Schalke and Atletico Madrid travels to Turin, Italy to face Juventus. Both games begin at 3 p.m. ET. Atletico takes a commanding 2-0 lead into Tuesday's match against Juventus, while Manchester City holds a slight 3-2 advantage after scoring three away goals over Schalke. Oddsmakers list Juventus at -145 odds to win (risk $145 to win $100), while Atletico Madrid is going off at +440. The draw is +260, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, Manchester City is a massive money line favorite at -800 (risk $800 to win $100), while the over-under is 2.5. Before you make any Champions League round of 16 picks, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of Soccermatics, a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent!

And the model is off to a blistering start in the Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls during the first leg, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

The model has factored in that Juventus boasts one of the most potent attacks in all of Europe. Juventus' attack is led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 19 goals and eight assists in 26 Serie A appearances this season. However, it's been Paulo Dybala who has been unstoppable for Juventus in this competition, scoring five goals in his past six Champions League matches.

Plus, Juventus has scored at least three goals in four straight home games.

But just because Juventus features an explosive attack doesn't mean it will earn a victory against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Atletico dominated the first leg, shutting down Ronaldo and company in an impressive 2-0 victory. It is an experienced team that knows what it takes to win in this competition, having appeared in the Champions League final in two of the past five years. And Atletico Madrid's back line is nearly impossible to penetrate, having kept a clean sheet in five consecutive games across all competitions.

