2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, expert picks for Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich, Barcelona vs. Lyon

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Tuesday when Liverpool hosts Bayern Munich at Anfield and Lionel Messi and Barcelona travel to Lyon. Both games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Liverpool at +115 odds to win (risk $100 to win $115), while Bayern Munich is going off at +220 (risk $100 to win $220). The draw is +260, and the over-under for total goals scored is 3. Meanwhile, Barcelona is going off at -140 on the money line (bet $140 to win $100) against Lyon, while the over-under is 3. Before you make any Champions League picks for the round of 16, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

And the model is off to a blistering start in the Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls last week, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United, AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto, Tottenham (+110) over Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid (-120) over Ajax. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, Sumpter has set his sights on Tuesday's round of 16 matches. The model is leaning toward the under in Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich.

The model has factored in that Liverpool will be without star defender Virgil van Dijk on Tuesday. Despite losing its star defender due to suspension, Liverpool features a potent offensive attack that has been red-hot in recent weeks. The Reds' attack is led by Mohamed Salah, who has 17 goals and seven assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season. However, it's been Sadio Mane who has been unstoppable for the Reds, scoring a goal in each of his last four games. Plus, Liverpool is unbeaten in 19 consecutive European matches at Anfield.

But just because Liverpool has been unbeatable at home doesn't mean they'll earn a victory against Bayern Munich on Tuesday or provide value on the money line.

Bayern has reached the Champions League semi-finals in seven of the last nine seasons and have not suffered a loss in their last eight Champions League away games. Bayern's attack is led by Robert Lewandowski, who's the top scorer in the Champions League this season with eight goals.

