2019 UEFA Champions League odds, betting lines, expert picks for Real Madrid vs. Ajax, Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 continues Wednesday when Tottenham hosts Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium and reigning three-time champion Real Madrid travels to Ajax. Both games are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list Tottenham at +110 odds to win (risk $100 to win $110), while Dortmund is going off at +250 (risk $100 to win $250). The draw is +240, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is going off at -120 on the money line (risk $120 to win $100), while the over-under is 3. Before you make any Champions League picks for the round of 16, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks.

And the model is off to a hot start in the Champions League round of 16. It made some huge calls on Tuesday, which included Paris Saint-Germain (+205) over Manchester United and AS Roma (-100) over FC Porto. Anyone who has followed it is up big.

Now, the model has its sights set on Wednesday's round of 16 matches (watch on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning toward the over in Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value in both games. You can only see those UEFA picks at SportsLine.

The model has factored in that Tottenham will be without star striker Harry Kane on Wednesday. Kane has been directly involved in 48 percent of Tottenham's goals in the Champions League over the past three seasons, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists. However, Spurs have been red-hot despite his absence, winning their last four Premier League fixtures.

But just because Tottenham has been in winning form doesn't mean the Spurs will earn a positive result against Borussia Dortmund at home or provide value on the money line.

Borussia Dortmund conceded the fewest number of goals in the 2019 Champions League group stage this season, allowing just two in six games. And Dortmund enters Wednesday's match having scored three or more goals in three of their last four games across all competitions. Plus, Dortmund has never failed to score against Tottenham in European competition.

So which sides should you back on Wednesday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams you need to be all over, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds.