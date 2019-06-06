2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Netherlands vs. Portugal in final

Two teams will battle it out for the title in the competition's top flight

The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with two teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick performance, destroyed Switzerland in the semifinal. Meanwhile, a resurgent Netherlands squad took advantage of two poor giveaways from England in extra time to advance to the final match will be on June 9 in Porto.  

Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.

Schedule  

Sunday, June 9TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: England vs. Switzerland

9 a.m. ET

Guimarães

ESPN2

Final: Portugal vs. Netherlands

2:45 p.m. ET

Porto

ESPN

Thursday, June 6Venue

Semifinal: Netherlands 3, England 1 (a.e.t.)

Guimarães

Wednesday, June 5Venue

Semifinal: Portugal 3, Switzerland 1

Porto

League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia

League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales

League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark 

League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey

League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia

League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania

League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia

League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia

