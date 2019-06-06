2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Netherlands vs. Portugal in final

The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with two teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick performance, destroyed Switzerland in the semifinal. Meanwhile, a resurgent Netherlands squad took advantage of two poor giveaways from England in extra time to advance to the final match will be on June 9 in Porto.

Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.

Schedule

Sunday, June 9 Time Venue TV Third-place game: England vs. Switzerland 9 a.m. ET Guimarães ESPN2 Final: Portugal vs. Netherlands 2:45 p.m. ET Porto ESPN

Thursday, June 6 Venue Semifinal: Netherlands 3, England 1 (a.e.t.) Guimarães

Wednesday, June 5 Venue Semifinal: Portugal 3, Switzerland 1 Porto

League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia

League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales

League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark

League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey

League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia

League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania

League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia

League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia