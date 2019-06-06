2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Netherlands vs. Portugal in final
Two teams will battle it out for the title in the competition's top flight
The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with two teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant hat-trick performance, destroyed Switzerland in the semifinal. Meanwhile, a resurgent Netherlands squad took advantage of two poor giveaways from England in extra time to advance to the final match will be on June 9 in Porto.
Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.
Schedule
|Sunday, June 9
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: England vs. Switzerland
9 a.m. ET
Guimarães
ESPN2
Final: Portugal vs. Netherlands
2:45 p.m. ET
Porto
ESPN
|Thursday, June 6
|Venue
Semifinal: Netherlands 3, England 1 (a.e.t.)
Guimarães
|Wednesday, June 5
|Venue
Semifinal: Portugal 3, Switzerland 1
Porto
League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine
League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia
League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales
League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark
League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland
League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey
League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia
League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania
League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia
League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia
