2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Portugal-Switzerland, Netherlands-England in semis
Four teams remain in the competition's top flight
The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with four teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will take on Switzerland in one semifinal, while the resurgent Netherlands taking on World Cup semifinalist England in the second semifinal. The final match will be on June 9 in Porto.
Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.
Schedule
|Wednesday, June 5
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Portugal vs. Switzerland
2:45 p.m. ET
Porto
|Thursday, June 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Netherlands vs. England
2:45 p.m. ET
Guimarães
|Sunday, June 9
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
9 a.m. ET
Guimarães
Final: TBD vs. TBD
2:45 p.m. ET
Porto
League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine
League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia
League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales
League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark
League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland
League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey
League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia
League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania
League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia
League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia
