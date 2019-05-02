2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Portugal-Switzerland, Netherlands-England in semis

The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with four teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will take on Switzerland in one semifinal, while the resurgent Netherlands taking on World Cup semifinalist England in the second semifinal. The final match will be on June 9 in Porto.

Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.

Schedule

Wednesday, June 5 Time Venue TV Semifinal: Portugal vs. Switzerland 2:45 p.m. ET Porto

Thursday, June 6 Time Venue TV Semifinal: Netherlands vs. England 2:45 p.m. ET Guimarães

Sunday, June 9 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 9 a.m. ET Guimarães Final: TBD vs. TBD 2:45 p.m. ET Porto

League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia

League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales

League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark

League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey

League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia

League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania

League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia

League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia