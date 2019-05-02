2019 UEFA Nations League schedule, dates, TV, live stream, start times: Portugal-Switzerland, Netherlands-England in semis

Four teams remain in the competition's top flight

The first UEFA Nations League is winding down with four teams remaining to take home the crown. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will take on Switzerland in one semifinal, while the resurgent Netherlands taking on World Cup semifinalist England in the second semifinal. The final match will be on June 9 in Porto.  

Here's how you can watch those matches and the remaining schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

All of the matches can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free), as Univision will carry the games in Spanish and ESPN+ will carry the games in English throughout the competition.

Schedule  

Wednesday, June 5TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: Portugal vs. Switzerland

2:45 p.m. ET

Porto

Thursday, June 6TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: Netherlands vs. England

2:45 p.m. ET

Guimarães

Sunday, June 9TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

9 a.m. ET

Guimarães

Final: TBD vs. TBD

2:45 p.m. ET

Porto

League A teams for 2020-21: Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

League A teams relegated to League B for 2020-21: Germany, Iceland, Poland, Croatia

League B teams for 2020-21: Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales

League B teams promoted to League A for 2020-21: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark 

League B teams relegated to League C for 2020-21: Slovakia, Turkey, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

League C teams for 2020-21: Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Turkey

League C teams promoted to League B for 2020-21: Scotland, Finland, Norway, Serbia

League C teams relegated to League D for 2020-21: Estonia, Cyprus, Slovenia, Lithuania

League D teams for 2020-21: Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovenia

League D teams promoted to League C for 2020-21: Georgia, Belarus, Kosovo, Macedonia

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories