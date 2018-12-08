2019 Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT schedule, dates, opponents and more

The United States women's national team hopes 2019 is just as good as 2015 was. After winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada, the USWNT enter next summer's World Cup as reigning champ and the favorite. But if they are going to get into the knockout stage to fight for the repeat, they are going to have to go through Thailand, Chile and rival Sweden.

The draw for the tournament took place on Saturday, and here is how things look:

USA group and complete draw

USWNT Thailand Chile Sweden

And here's the complete draw:

Here are your groups for the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019! 🇫🇷#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/bz5ZghPZ1C — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) December 8, 2018

Schedule

June 11: USA vs. Thailand in Reims

June 16: USA vs. Chile in Paris

June 20: USA vs. Sweden in La Havre

Good or bad draw?

It's a good draw for the U.S. Sweden is a new rival and the team that knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Summer Olympics, but Jill Ellis' team is No. 1 in the world for a reason and would be the favorite in any group. And you can bet the ladies want to get some revenge. Thailand and Chile aren't much of a threat at all as the drop-off from the elite teams to the good ones is quite drastic. Sweden is ranked No. 9 in the world, Thailand is No. 29 and Chile is No. 38. With the first two games against Thailand and Chile, there's a chance that USA and Sweden are both through come the third group stage game, and that match would be to see who wins the group.

How can I watch?

The tournament will air in English on FOX, and the games will be available on fuboTV (Try for free).