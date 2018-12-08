2019 Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT schedule, dates, opponents and more
The cup begins next summer in France
The United States women's national team hopes 2019 is just as good as 2015 was. After winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada, the USWNT enter next summer's World Cup as reigning champ and the favorite. But if they are going to get into the knockout stage to fight for the repeat, they are going to have to go through Thailand, Chile and rival Sweden.
The draw for the tournament took place on Saturday, and here is how things look:
USA group and complete draw
- USWNT
- Thailand
- Chile
- Sweden
And here's the complete draw:
Schedule
June 11: USA vs. Thailand in Reims
June 16: USA vs. Chile in Paris
June 20: USA vs. Sweden in La Havre
Good or bad draw?
It's a good draw for the U.S. Sweden is a new rival and the team that knocked the U.S. out of the 2016 Summer Olympics, but Jill Ellis' team is No. 1 in the world for a reason and would be the favorite in any group. And you can bet the ladies want to get some revenge. Thailand and Chile aren't much of a threat at all as the drop-off from the elite teams to the good ones is quite drastic. Sweden is ranked No. 9 in the world, Thailand is No. 29 and Chile is No. 38. With the first two games against Thailand and Chile, there's a chance that USA and Sweden are both through come the third group stage game, and that match would be to see who wins the group.
How can I watch?
The tournament will air in English on FOX, and the games will be available on fuboTV (Try for free).
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Chelsea deals Man. City first loss
A huge result for the Blues has blown the title race wide open
-
Boca vs. River preview
It's the second leg and everything is on the line at the Monumental
-
MLS Cup 2018 preview
The big final is set for Saturday night in Atlanta
-
2018 MLS Cup picks, predictions, bets
Esteemed soccer expert Roger Gonzalez has his finger on the pulse of MLS teams
-
Real Madrid vs. Huesca preview
Los Blancos hope to catch fire and get back into league contention
-
Man. City vs. Chelsea preview
City is still undefeated, and Chelsea hopes to be the first one to beat them