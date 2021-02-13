Manchester City is third in English Premier League history with four championships, trailing only Manchester United (13) and Chelsea (five). It has its hopes of winning a third consecutive title thwarted last season, as it was runner-up to Liverpool. Manchester City owns a five-point lead over Manchester United in its quest to regain the throne and looks to increase the advantage when it hosts Tottenham on Saturday. Manchester City is riding a 15-game winning streak, the longest ever by an English top-flight team.

Kickoff from the Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds from William Hill Sportsbook list Manchester City as a 1.5-goal and -310 money line favorite, while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham spread: Manchester City -1.5

Manchester City vs. Tottenham over-under: 2.5 goals

Manchester City vs. Tottenham money line: Manchester City -310, Tottenham +750

MC: Man City has outscored its opponents 9-2 in three games this month

TOT: Spurs has posted a pair of 2-0 wins and a draw in its last three meetings with Man City

Why you should back Manchester City

Manchester City (15-2-5 EPL, 50 points) defeated Swansea City 3-1 in FA Cup action on Wednesday to improve to 19-0-3 since its last loss -- a 2-0 setback against Tottenham on Nov. 20. It was the 200th victory in 286 games with Man City for manager Pep Guardiola, whose club has gone 25-1-6 since falling to Leicester City on Sept. 27.

Raheem Sterling has scored in three straight matches and four of his last five, while Gabriel Jesus has recorded a goal in three of his past four outings. Ilkay Gundogan received Player of the Month in January after scoring five goals in six league games.

Why you should back Tottenham

Tottenham (10-6-6 EPL, 36 points) certainly felt the absence of Harry Kane, as it suffered 1-0 losses to Brighton and Chelsea with the forward sidelined due to injury. Kane has scored in both games since his return to move into a tie with teammate Son Heung-Min and two others for second place in the EPL with 13 goals.

Kane's goal in Spurs' 5-4 FA Cup loss to Everton on Wednesday was his 209th with Tottenham, breaking a tie with Bobby Smith for second place on the team's all-time list. Kane has scored just twice against Manchester City in his last 10 Premier League appearances, and Tottenham has won just one of its last six away fixtures in league play.

