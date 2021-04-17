It's a clash of English Premier League titans on Saturday when Chelsea faces Manchester City in the 2020-21 FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium. Both teams advanced this week to the Champions League semifinals, and Man City is chasing an unprecedented quadruple, with the league title all but cinched and a League Cup semifinal on tap next weekend. The Cityzens are 11 points clear of second-place Manchester United in the EPL table, while Chelsea sits fifth but is just two points out of the third spot. City has been a scoring machine this season, while Chelsea's success has come from its stifling defense.

Kickoff from London is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Chelsea vs. Manchester City odds from William Hill Sportsbook list City as the 0.5-goal and -119 money-line favorite (risk $119 to win $100), while the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any Manchester City vs. Chelsea picks, check out the FA Cup predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Now, Green has set his sights on Manchester City vs. Chelsea and revealed his best bets. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City spread: Man City -0.5

Chelsea vs. Manchester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Chelsea vs. Manchester City money line: Chelsea +370, Manchester City -119, Draw +240

CHEL: Mason Mount is third in the Premier League in shot-creating actions with 133.

CITY: Kevin de Bruyne is the only EPL player averaging more than half an assist per game.

Why you should back Manchester City

The Cityzens have been the class of the Premier League since mid-December, posting a plus-44 goal differential in league action. The quadruple is a legitimate possibility, and they have been on an impressive run against the Blues. They are 6-1-2 in the past nine matchups and have the talent to break the stout Chelsea defense. City came away with a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in January, with Kevin de Bruyne netting one of the goals. The Belgian midfielder is one of the world's top players and is the key to the City offense, posting eight goals and 16 assists in all competitions.

Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden also tallied in the victory at Chelsea, and they have a combined 29 goals in all competitions. City has nine players who have scored at least five times, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus (both with 13) providing plenty of pace to go along with the technical expertise of de Bruyne, Gundogan and Foden. The Cityzens lead the Premier League in time of possession at 64 percent and have yielded 23 goals in league play, eight fewer than No. 2 Chelsea. Goalkeeper Ederson leads the league in clean sheets with 16, and Ruben Dias and John Stones have formed a nearly unbeatable defensive partnership.

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have been rolling since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in January, going 12-4-2 in all competitions. They have allowed nine goals in the 18 matches, but five came in one game when they were down a man against West Brom two weeks ago. Goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy is second in the Premier League with 14 clean sheets, and Chelsea is third in the EPL in time of possession at nearly 62 percent. Center back Thiago Silva and captain Cesar Azpilicueta are relentless defenders and will make it a rough day for City's attackers.

Both teams could face fatigue, but Chelsea had an extra day off and has depth, with 10 players who have scored at least four goals. Jorginho and Mason Mount are key pieces to the attack, combining for 15 goals, and Mount has six assists. Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham have been fighting for time, but each has at least 10 goals across all competitions. U.S. national team star Christian Pulisic has three goals in his last four games, and 21-year-old Kai Havertz (six goals, six assists) has been making the most of his increased playing time.

How to make FA Cup picks for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Green likes the under 2.5 total goals, and he's locked in another best bet that brings a big plus-money payout. He's only sharing his top picks here.

Where does all the betting value lie in Chelsea vs. Manchester City? Visit SportsLine now to see the top picks for Manchester City vs. Chelsea, all from the European soccer expert who has generated over $18,200 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.