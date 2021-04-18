Southampton will try to pull off the upset on Sunday when it faces Leicester City in the 2020-21 FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium. Leicester is third in the English Premier League, while Southampton is 14th, but both teams have struggled recently. Leicester hasn't reached the FA Cup final since 1963 and has never won it, and it has lost consecutive EPL games since its 3-1 victory against Manchester United in the quarterfinals. Southampton famously beat Man U to win the FA Cup in 1976 and also lost to Arsenal in the 2003 final. It has lost 11 of its last 14 in league play but has eased through its four Cup matches, including a 1-0 win against defending champion Arsenal.

Southampton vs. Leicester City spread: Leicester -0.5

Southampton vs. Leicester City over-under: 2.5 goals

Southampton vs. Leicester City money line: Southampton +305, Leicester -110, Draw +255

Leicester City: Kelechi Iheanacho has more FA Cup goals than any other player (13) since 2015-16.

Southampton: Nathan Redmond has five goals and two assists in his last six FA Cup appearances.

Why you should back Leicester

The Foxes need to regain confidence as they fight to remain in the league's top four, and Manager Brendan Rodgers has many talented options to exploit Southampton's defense. Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho each have 14 goals in all competitions this season, with Iheanacho putting up nine in his last six matches. They face the team with the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League, with 56 goals allowed in the 31 matches. Leicester has scored 57, third-most in the league, and has a plus-18 goal differential to Southampton's minus-17.

Leicester also expects James Maddison back on the pitch after he was benched last weekend for violating COVID protocols. He is the key playmaker and has 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions. The Foxes came away with a 2-0 victory the last time the teams met, and the Saints have lost four straight games at Wembley. Maddison and Harvey Barnes, who is likely out injured, scored in the January matchup. The powerful Leicester attack will be facing the league's worst goalkeeping, with Alex McCarthy saving less than 62 percent of the shots he has faced.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints have really struggled in league play, but they have been impressive in the FA Cup and haven't yielded a goal in the four matches. They have outscored Shrewsbury, Wolves, Arsenal and Bournemouth eight goals to none and look to become the first team to reach the final without conceding since Everton in 1965-66. Southampton is 3-2-4 against the Foxes since the start of the 2016-17 season, with two of those wins coming in the last four matchups. It also has won the last two meetings in the FA Cup, with a 1-0 victory in 2006 and a 2-0 triumph in 2008.

Leicester is allowing more than a goal per match in league play, and Southampton has players who can find the back of the net. James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams play at a consistently high level, with Ward-Prowse particularly lethal on set pieces and Adams a powerful presence up top. Ward-Prowse has eight goals in all competitions and leads the EPL with four off free kicks, while Adams has tallied seven overall. Danny Ings leads the team with 10, while Nathan Redmond was dominant in scoring twice in the 3-0 quarterfinal win against Bournemouth

