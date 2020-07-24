Watch Now: Premier League Matches To Watch ( 1:47 )

The 2020-21 Premier League season will officially begin on Saturday, Sept. 12, the league announced on Friday following a shareholders meeting. That start day comes about a month after the typical beginning of the season but has had to be pushed back due to the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-20 season is still ongoing and concludes this Sunday. The league also announced that the final day of the season is set for May 23, while adding that they will work with the FA and EFL in regards to scheduling the domestic competitions, which are the FA Cup and League Cup.

The current season began back on Aug. 9, and it usually takes around ninth months or so to complete the campaign. But next season will aim to be played in eight months, which could result in a bit more fixture congestion in order to get the games in. Typically there aren't many midweek Premier League games early on in the campaign, though it wouldn't be surprising to see more of them early on next season. With European competitions group stages for the Champions League and Europa League beginning in October instead of September, more midweek matchdays would make a lot of sense, though the league hasn't stated yet whether that will be the case.

Next season, the Premier League will welcome Leeds United, West Brom and the winner of the Championship playoffs as the promoted clubs. Norwich City has been relegated from the Premier League, and two more clubs will join them on Sunday.

The 2020 FA Community Shield match, which is between the Premier League champ and the FA Cup champ, is set for Sunday, Aug. 30. Liverpool, Premier League champs, will play the winner of the Aug. 1 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.