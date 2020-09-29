UEFA Champions League action continues this week with six spots still up for grabs via the play-off round, and action can be streamed directly on CBS All Access. The big boys have already booked their spots in the group stage, which begins in October. But some up-and-coming teams like Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg still have work to do to qualify.

Here's a look at all of the teams that have qualified for the group stage so far and who else is in contention to make it:

Champions League winner

Bayern Munich (already qualified through league)

Europa League winner

Sevilla (already qualified through league)

Spain (La Liga)

Real Madrid (champions)

Barcelona

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

England (Premier League)

Liverpool (champions)

Manchester City

Manchester United

Chelsea

Italy (Serie A)

Juventus (champions)

Inter Milan

Atalanta

Lazio

Germany (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich (champions)

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Borussia Monchengladbach

France (Ligue 1)

PSG (declared champions in abandoned season)

Marseille

Rennes

Russia (Russian Premier League)

Zenit (champions)

Lokomotiv Moscow

Portugal (Primeira Liga)

Porto (champions)

Belgium (Jupiler Pro League)

Club Brugge (finished first in abandoned season)



Ukraine (Ukrainian Premier League)

Shakhtar Donetsk (champions)



Dynamo Kiev (UCL play-off winner)



Turkey (Super Lig)

Istanbul Basaksehir (champions)

Netherlands (Eredivisie)

Ajax (finished first in league that was abandoned but not declared champions)

Greece

Olympiacos (UCL play-off winner)

Hungary

Ferencvaros (UCL play-off winner)

Remaining spots via play-off

The following matchups will feature two legs to see who earns a spot in the group stage. Away goals rule apply:

Champions path

Slavia Prague vs. Midtyjlland (Sept. 22 and 30)

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Red Bull Salzburg (Sept. 22 and 30)



League path

Krasnodar vs. PAOK (Sept. 22 and 30)When is the group stage draw?

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Oct. 1. That's when the draw will take place in Athens, Greece, and we'll see 32 clubs split up into eight groups of four.

When does the group stage begin?

The group stage action gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 21. Each team will have three group stage opponents and six games in total (one home, one away). The group stage comes to a close on Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.